The Clarinda baseball team produced a couple big innings early in securing a 13-3 home win Saturday, June 3, against Missouri Valley.

After a run in the first inning, the Cardinals scored four runs in the second and then answered Missouri Valley’s three-run third inning with six runs. Clarinda added two in the sixth to end the game early because of the run rule.

Cole Baumgart made his season debut and led the Clarinda offense with two hits — a home run and a double — and three RBIs.

The rest of the Cardinals had just four hits, but they took 10 walks and were hit seven times by Missouri Valley pitching.

Tadyn Brown scored three runs and drove in one. Ronnie Weidman and Karsten Beckel added two runs, a stolen base and an RBI each. Leland Woodruff had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Brown struck out four over three innings on the mound. He was charged with three runs. Levi Wise and Anthony Webb finished the game on the mound, combining to give up just one hit in three scoreless innings.

The Cardinals improved to 4-2 on the season and host St. Albert for a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Monday.