The Clarinda A’s needed the offense to come to life to earn a Baseball Day win over NEMO Craze Saturday, June 17, and it did in a big way in a 13-2 win.

The A’s gave up two runs in the first inning and were still in a 2-0 hole until they plated five runs in the home fifth. They added eight in the seventh inning to end the game early.

Colby Royal was the complete game winner for the A’s, striking out six while giving up eight hits, one walk and two earned runs.

Cole Warehime and Anthony Pomila drove in two runs each with a triple and a double in the fifth inning. Gavin Long drove in the first run with a bases loaded single. Pomila followed with a two-run double, which was followed by Warehime’s triple.

After going down in order in the sixth, the A’s finished the game in the seventh. Three straight hits started the inning, including a two-run single by Pomila. Paxton Terveen and Nick Massairini had consecutive RBI doubles with one out. Massarini scored after two errors. Nick Jones walked and the NEMO Craze changed pitchers.

After a walk, Luke Spencer lifted a sacrifice fly. That was followed by Long’s triple to push the score to 13-2 and end the game because of the MINK League’s run-rule.

Long and Spencer finished with three hits each. Both scored two runs while Long drove in three and Spencer one. In his A’s debut, Pomila finished with two hits, two runs scored and four RBIs. Warehime and Massarini added two hits each. Warehime drove in two, while Massarini finished with a run scored and an RBI. Joey Little produced a hit and scored two runs. Terveen finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored.