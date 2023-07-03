ESSEX – The Essex softball team was exceptional in every phase of the game, earning a 10-0 home win over Stanton Friday, June 30, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 4 Tournament.

Tori Burns led the Trojanettes. She threw a two-hit shutout in the circle, striking out 10. She also produced three hits, three runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI at the plate.

“All my pitches were working (Friday),” Burns said after the game. “I usually struggle with my curve ball and my rise ball, but they were on fire. Our defense was amazing and they backed me up very well. I have been hitting the ball pretty well all season and I have a lot of confidence in the box.”

The Trojanettes scored in all six of their at-bats with the game called in the bottom of the sixth when the Trojanettes scored their 10th run on a bases loaded single by Brooke Burns that one-hopped the wall in right center field.

The win was the first for the Trojanettes in the postseason since 2015 and advanced them into a second round game Wednesday at Fremont-Mills.

“This was huge for the girls,” Essex head coach Kim Burns said. “Everybody brought everything they could and played lights out.”

Stanton left the bases loaded in the third inning with the score still 3-0. After a leadoff single by Bree Mitchell to lead off the fourth, Tori Burns didn’t allow another Viqueen batter to reach base.

The Essex bats, meanwhile, were strong all night. Tori Burns and Brianne Johnson had RBI hits in the first inning. Brooke Burns doubled in a run in the second. The Trojanettes added two in the third inning with Kylie Valdez driving in a run with a single. Addy Resh also scored on a Stanton error. Two more runs scored in the fourth frame on a pair of Viqueen errors. A Stanton error plated another run in the fifth. Valdez singled in a run in the sixth prior to Brooke Burns’ game-ending hit.

“They produced hits,” Kim Burns said on her offense. “We had too many bottom of the ball hits, but they came through and did what they needed to do.”

Brooke Burns and Valdez had two hits and two RBIs each. Valdez scored a run. Alex King scored three times and Cindy Swain twice.

The Trojanettes improved to 10-14 with the win and advanced to Wednesday’s second round game at Fremont-Mills, a team they won once against in four tries this season.

“We have to clean up every part of our bunt coverage,” Kim Burns said. “(Fremont-Mills) has great base runners and we have to be spot on.”