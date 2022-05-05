Runner-up finish at Hawk-10 Tournament for Mustang tennis

Shenandoah juniors Paul Schlachter and Dylan Gray won the number two doubles title leading the Mustang tennis team to a runner-up finish at the Hawkeye 10 boys tennis tournament, which took place Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3, at Red Oak.

Shenandoah’s number one doubles team of senior brothers Josh and Eli Schuster finished second. Andrew Lawrence picked up a fourth-place medal at number one singles for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs scored 20 team points, trailing only the 31 of Denison, which was just one point shy of a perfect score as the Monarchs won three of the four brackets. Lewis Central finished third with 18.

“The runner-up finish is a testament to the dedication of the team in the offseason,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said, “and the commitment they have made to improvement.”

The tournament was split into two days because of rain on Monday. Only the doubles portion of the tournament took place Monday and it was played completely indoors at the Montgomery County Family YMCA.

Schlachter and Gray improved in each of the three matches they played during the day, including a 6-0, 6-0 win over Denison’s Braden Curnyn and Gavin Hipnar in the championship match.

Schlachter and Gray opened the day as the number two seed, earning them a bye into the quarterfinals. They had a tough one to start, beating Hans Kraus and Max Reincke of Kuemper 8-6.

The Mustang duo had little trouble from there, earning an 8-1 win in the semifinals over the number three seed, Drew White and Broedy Johnson of Lewis Central.

“The tandem put on a show (Monday),” Daoust said on Schlachter and Gray. “It was an impressive display of accuracy and power. They really clicked and came together. Dylan has played smart tennis at times this year, but this was the best I have seen him play. Paul anticipates and places from the baseline better than anybody on our team. Earning a championship in the Hawkeye 10 is quite an accomplishment, but to win 6-0, 6-0 in (the final) shows how much they improved in just one day.”

The Schuster brothers opened the day as the top seed at number one doubles and opened with an easy 8-1 win over Payton Fort and Preston Kathol of Lewis Central. The Schusters then took on number four seed Tyler Harger and Carter Kirsch of Glenwood in the semifinals, and prevailed 8-5.

The Shenandoah duo played right with Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens of Denison at the beginning of the match, but fell 6-3. The Denison team, who started the day as the number three seed, made some big shots early in the second set and rolled from there with a 6-0 win in the second set.

“The Schusters had a good day of tennis, but came up a bit short of their goal,” Daoust said. “This was frustrating for them, but they made a lot of good adjustments as the day went on.”

The singles portion of the tournament started inside Tuesday, but was then completed outside on a cool, overcast day.

Lawrence was the number three seed at one singles and finished fourth. He beat Ben Batten of Glenwood 8-2 in the quarterfinals, but then dropped an 8-4 decision to second-seed Carter White of St. Albert in the semifinal.

That dropped Lawrence into the third-place match where he took an 8-6 loss to fourth-seed Nathan Brown of Clarinda. Lawrence trailed 4-1 in the match, rallied to lead 5-4, but then lost.

“Andrew bettered his 2021 result,” Daoust said, “and fought hard (Tuesday). He wasn’t as consistent as most days, but never gave up.”

Freshman Drew Morelock was in the number two singles draw for Shenandoah and lost both of his matches.

Morelock lost 8-1 to Brody Taylor of Glenwood and then fell 8-1 to Brett Erickson of Red Oak in the first round of consolation.

“Drew was the most exposed,” Daoust said. “Gaining that experience and going toe to toe with players who are higher on the ladder than him will pay off down the road.”