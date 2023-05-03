Clarinda had two of the top four individual finishers and finished second overall at the Betty Heflin Invitational Tuesday, May 2, at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

Clarinda’s Taylor Rasmussen finished third with an 89 and teammate Tatum Watkins was fourth with a 90 as the Cardinals shot a 390, just seven strokes behind Atlantic.

Shenandoah finished 11th in the 12-team field with a 451.

Atlantic's Belle Berg won the tournament with an 84, with Winterset's Jaya West also beating Clarinda's top two, shooting an 86.

Gianna Rock also had a top 20 finish for the Cardinals, firing a 99. Kamryn McCoy completed the team score for the Cardinals with a 112, while Jorja Brown added a 120.

Molli Finn led Shenandoah with a 107. Ashlee Dinges added a 113 and Amelia Mattes a 115 for the Fillies. Rachel Jones completed Shenandoah’s team score with a 116.

Other scores for the Fillies came from Taylor Henderson with a 127 and Sydney Edwards, who scored a 137.

The Cardinals and Fillies are off until Monday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament in Denison.