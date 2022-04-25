Runner-up finish for Cowboy golf at home tournament

The Sidney Cowboys finished second overall with three athletes in the top 10 and Clarinda took third with two in the top 10 at the Sidney Boys Golf Invitational Saturday, April 23, at the Fremont County Golf Course.

Fremont-Mills won the tournament with a 356 with Sidney just six strokes back. Clarinda finished third with a 378 in the nine-team field.

Shenandoah was seventh with a 435 and Essex/Stanton finished eighth with a 442.

Fremont-Mills’ Jake Malcom was the individual champion with an 80, beating Auburn’s Brad Hall by two strokes.

Sidney’s Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson shot matching 89s to finish third and fourth while teammate Kellen Rose took 10th with a 92.

Clarinda was led by matching 91s from James McCall and Cooper Neal, who placed seventh and eighth.

Sidney’s Hayden Thompson matched Rose with a 92 to make up Sidney’s team score. Will Bryant added a 97 and Michael Hensley a 107 to complete Sidney’s lineup.

Jarod McNeese was next for Clarinda behind McCall and Neal with a 97. Justus Fine and Ethan Pirtle added 99s while Caden Butt finished with a 100 for the Cardinals.

Shenandoah was led on the day by Jade Spangler, who finished with a 97. Derek Bartlett was next with a 102. Terin Courtier shot a 117 and Nick Opal a 119 for the Mustangs.

Kywin Tibben led Essex/Stanton with a 102. Brody Holmes was the only other Trojan below 110, shooting a 107. Jacob Martin’s 116 and Kaden Buick’s 117 made up the rest of the Essex/Stanton team score. The other two Trojans in the field were Tony Racine with a 125 and Ian Thompson with a 137.

The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams return to the course Monday with the Cardinals at home and the Mustangs at Harlan. Sidney is back at it Tuesday at East Mills while the Trojans don’t compete again until they return to Sidney Wednesday, May 4, for the Corner Conference Tournament.