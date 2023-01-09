 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Runner-up finish for Ettleman at Winterset

  • 0
Southwest Iowa Boys Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team. Front row, from left: Christian Mayer, Blake Schaaf, Gabe Johnson, Philip Gardner, Seth Ettleman and Tyler Johnson. Middle row, from left: JW Linkenhoker, Noah Howe, Landon Roof, Brayden Tobin, Flynt Bell, Mavryc Morgan and Kurt Speed. Back row, from left: Brandon Orozco, Wyatt Thompson, Mason Dovel, Kolton Wilson, Samuel Daly, Spencer Baier and Dylan Linkenhoker. Not pictured: Tristan Dresher, Parker Myers, Landon Ramos and Isaac Roach.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

Seth Ettleman led Southwest Iowa boys wrestling with a runner-up finish at the Winterset Gary Christensen Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7.

Ettleman was the only Warrior to appear in a championship match as Southwest Iowa scored 52.5 points to finish 13th in the 16-team field.

Ettleman won his first two matches in the 120 pound bracket by technical fall before earning a 17-10 win over Jacob Alexander of ADM in the semifinals. Ettleman’s day ended with a 9-5 championship match loss to Ryan Rider of Carlisle.

The only other two Warriors to place were Brandon Orozco and Samuel Daly. Orozco was fourth at 285 and Daly sixth at 220.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Orozco started his day with a quarterfinal pin before losing by fall to Clarinda’s Bryson Harris in the semifinals. Orozco split his final two matches, including losing by fall to Carlisle’s Nolan Pagel in the third-place match.

People are also reading…

Daly dropped a 7-1 decision to Jaydn Cooper of Winterset in the quarterfinals. He then split a pair of matches, both by fall, before losing a 6-4 decision in the first tiebreaker period to Naeron Bisse of Sioux City Heelan in the fifth-place match.

Blake Schaaf was the only other Warrior to win a match on the day as he pinned Clarinda’s Ryan Skerpski in a consolation match at 132.

Gabe Johnson, Philip Gardner, Flynt Bell and Kurt Speed were also in the field for Southwest Iowa.

The Warriors travel to Griswold Tuesday for a quad with the host Tigers, Lenox and Red Oak.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies rally to edge Fremont-Mills

Fillies rally to edge Fremont-Mills

SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah girls basketball team made five free throws in the game’s final 100 seconds to edge Fremont-Mills 45-43 Thursday, Jan. 5.

Essex hoops swept at East Mills

Essex hoops swept at East Mills

The Essex girls and boys basketball came out on the wrong end of blowout losses to open the second half of the season Tuesday, Jan. 3, at East Mills.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL players, fans show their support for Damar Hamlin

Recommended for you