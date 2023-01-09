Runner-up finish for Ettleman at Winterset

Seth Ettleman led Southwest Iowa boys wrestling with a runner-up finish at the Winterset Gary Christensen Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7.

Ettleman was the only Warrior to appear in a championship match as Southwest Iowa scored 52.5 points to finish 13th in the 16-team field.

Ettleman won his first two matches in the 120 pound bracket by technical fall before earning a 17-10 win over Jacob Alexander of ADM in the semifinals. Ettleman’s day ended with a 9-5 championship match loss to Ryan Rider of Carlisle.

The only other two Warriors to place were Brandon Orozco and Samuel Daly. Orozco was fourth at 285 and Daly sixth at 220.

Orozco started his day with a quarterfinal pin before losing by fall to Clarinda’s Bryson Harris in the semifinals. Orozco split his final two matches, including losing by fall to Carlisle’s Nolan Pagel in the third-place match.

Daly dropped a 7-1 decision to Jaydn Cooper of Winterset in the quarterfinals. He then split a pair of matches, both by fall, before losing a 6-4 decision in the first tiebreaker period to Naeron Bisse of Sioux City Heelan in the fifth-place match.

Blake Schaaf was the only other Warrior to win a match on the day as he pinned Clarinda’s Ryan Skerpski in a consolation match at 132.

Gabe Johnson, Philip Gardner, Flynt Bell and Kurt Speed were also in the field for Southwest Iowa.

The Warriors travel to Griswold Tuesday for a quad with the host Tigers, Lenox and Red Oak.