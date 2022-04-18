Runner-up finish for Fillies at home track and field meet

Sara Morales and Hailey Egbert won events in leading the Shenandoah Fillies to a runner-up finish at the Shenandoah Fillie Relays Thursday, April 14.

The Fillies scored 101 points, trailing only Riverside’s 128 in the 10-team field. Essex scored 44 points to be part of a three-way tie for fifth with East Mills and Red Oak. Sidney finished ninth with 28 points.

“I think we performed well in all of our events,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “We asked a lot of the girls and really loaded them up. We came just short of winning the meet, but the girls gave it their all.”

Morales won the discus with a throw of 108 feet, 1 inch, leading a strong field event group for the Fillies. Aliyah Parker was runner-up in the discus at 94-10. Morales and Lynnae Green placed second and fourth in the shot put with Morales’ best throw traveling 38-9.

Shenandoah’s Kate Lantz and Ashlynn Hodges earned second and third place honors in the high jump with Lantz clearing five feet and Hodges 4-10.

“We are blessed to have quality jumpers and throwers,” Ratliff said. “Sara is always a top contender to win the shot and disc each meet. She had a great performance in both events (Thursday) with season PR’s. Sara is backed up by Aliyah Parker in the discus and Lynnae Green in the shot put. Both have shown they can compete at a high level. Ashlynn and Kate have continued to impress in the high jump. They are both capable of being five foot plus jumpers this year.”

Egbert’s win came in the 3000 meter run, finishing in 12 minutes, 4 seconds. She was also third in the 1500 in 5:49. Teammate Christene Johnson finished fourth in the 1500.

“Hailey has really picked things up these last couple meets,” Ratliff said. “She was one we really loaded up this meet and she shined as a tough competitor. She is young and learning to run the races efficiently. Her drive and versatility make her a special runner.”

The Fillies also double-placed in the 100 meter hurdles with Chloe Denton taking second in 17.80 and Hadlee Kinghorn fifth. Lantz and Hodges finished fourth and sixth in the 400. Hodges added a fifth-place sprint in the 100 and Lauryn Dukes ended fifth in the 800.

Shenandoah’s best relay was a runner-up finish in the 1600 medley as the team of Green, Jenna Burdorf, Egbert and Johnson crossed second in 4:59.57.

The Fillies were also third in the 4x100 with Sydney Edwards, Green, Burdorf and Lantz and fifth in the 4x400 with Navaeh Haffner, Sarah Gilbert, Dukes and Johnson.

Essex had a lot of third and fourth place finishes on the day, including in five relays.

The Trojanettes took third in the shuttle hurdle relay with Desiree Glasgo, Alex King, Olivia Baker and Brianne Johnson and in the 4x800 with Emma Barrett, King, Tori Burns and Riley Jensen.

They were also fourth in the 4x100 with Gray, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns and Cindy Swain, the 4x200 with Gray, Jensen, Brooke Burns and Swain and the 1600 medley with Gray, Brooke Burns, Baker and Tori Burns.

Swain and Baker had the top individual finishes for the Trojanettes. Swain earned third-place in the 100 in 14.18 and Baker third in the shot put with a best throw of 35-4.5.

Jensen added a fourth-place finish in the high jump, Glasgo took sixth in the 100 hurdles and Barrett was sixth in the long jump, 1500 and 800.

Marley Shull led Sidney’s group. The freshman placed second in the 3000 in 12:22 and in the 1500 in 5:39.

“Marley has been very consistent so far in the 1500,” Sidney acting head coach Steve Meyer said. “She is running through some nagging injuries and learning a lot every time out.”

Lilly Peters was the other individual place-winner for the Cowgirls, earning a third-place mark in the discus at 88-11 and fifth in the shot put.

“Lilly has been solid for us in the shot put and discus,” Meyer said. “She had another nice throw (Thursday) of over 32 feet.”

The Cowgirls also scored in the 800 medley relay with Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Makenna Laumann and Addy Haning racing to fourth overall.

The Fillies are back on the track Monday in Lenox and the Trojanettes run again Thursday at Southwest Valley. Sidney is off until Essex’s meet Monday, April 25.

Full Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney results (top six places noted)

Team scoring: 2. Shenandoah 101. 5. Essex 44. 9. Sidney 28.

100 meter dash: 3. Cindy Swain, Essex 14.18. 5. Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah 14.20. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 14.50.

200 meter dash: 5. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 30.21. Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah 30.40.

400 meter dash: 4. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 1:09.97. 6. Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah 1:11.04. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 1:14.53. Helena Hamalainen, Essex 1:34.41.

800 meter run: 5. Lauryn Dukes, Shenandoah 2:56.18. 6. Emma Barrett, Essex 3:01.09. Riley Jensen, Essex 3:31.07.

1500 meter run: 2. Marley Shull, Sidney 5:39.43. 3. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 5:49.06. 4. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:53.40. 6. Emma Barrett, Essex 6:22.77. Alex King, Essex 7:01.02.

3000 meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 12:04.18. 2. Marley Shull, Sidney 12:22.16. Helena Hamalainen, Essex 15:32.47.

100 meter hurdles: 2. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 17.80. 5. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 18.38. 6. Desiree Glasgo, Essex 19.57. Brianne Johnson, Essex 19.94.

400 meter hurdles: Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 1:29.73. Desiree Glasgo, Essex 1:29.93. Olivia Baker, Essex 1:37.76.

Discus: 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 108-1. 2. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 94-10. 3. Lilly Peters, Sidney 88-11. Natalie Taylor, Essex 65-9.5. Brianne Johnson, Essex 65-5.5.

High jump: 2. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 5-0. 3. Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah 4-10. 4. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-8.

Long jump: 6. Emma Barrett, Essex 13-10.5. Kandra Laumann, Sidney 13-5. Cindy Swain, Essex 13-0.5. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 12-8.5.

Shot put: 2. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 38-9. 3. Olivia Baker, Essex 35-4.5. 4. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 33-11.5. 5. Lilly Peters, Sidney 32-1.5. Natalie Taylor, Essex 23-11.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz) 55.34. 4. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 56.49. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Addy Haning, Makenna Laumann) 58.38.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Riley Jensen, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:00.21. Sidney (Makenna Laumann, Fallon Sheldon, Addy Haning, Kandra Laumann) 2:03.91. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Taylor Henderson, Adrianne Moore, Sarah Gilbert) 2:07.62.

4x400 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Navaeh Haffner, Sarah Gilbert, Lauryn Dukes, Christene Johnson) 4:52.85. Sidney (Aunika Hayes, Kandra Laumann, Makenna Laumann, Addy Haning) 5:04.52. Essex (Desiree Glasgo, Natalie Taylor, Helena Hamalainen, Alex King) 6:30.01.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Essex (Emma Barrett, Alex King, Tori Burns, Riley Jensen) 12:25.31.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Essex (Desiree Glasgo, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson) 1:24.02. Shenandoah (Navaeh Haffner, Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Chloe Denton) DQ.

800 meter medley relay: 4. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Makenna Laumann, Addy Haning) 2:08.86. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Chloe Denton, Jenna Burdorf, Sarah Gilbert) 2:10.78. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 2:13.27.

1600 meter medley relay: 2. Shenandoah (Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Hailey Egbert, Christene Johnson) 4:59.57. 4. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker, Tori Burns) 5:15.15.