Runner-up finish for Fillies golf at Centerville

The Shenandoah girls golf team put up a 429 team score over 18 holes to finish second at the Centerville Redette Invitational Tuesday, April 12.

Shenandoah’s score trailed only Fairfield’s 405 in the eight-team field. Centerville finished third with a 437.

Morgan McGargill was the only Fillies player to break 100 with a 97, which tied her for fourth overall.

Faith Rozeboom of Knoxville won the individual title by three strokes with an 89.

Molli Finn was next for the Fillies with a 104 with matching 114’s from Mya Hammons and Amelia Mattes making up the team score.

Jocelyn Kirk wasn’t far off with a 115 and Keelee Razee ended with a 137 for Shenandoah.

The Fillies are scheduled for 18 more holes Thursday as they host the Fillies Invitational.