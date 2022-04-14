 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Runner-up finish for Fillies golf at Centerville

Morgan McGargill, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Morgan McGargill tees off at Clarinda Tuesday, April 5. The Fillies and Cardinals were unable to finish that match. McGargill tied for fourth place Tuesday, April 12, at Centerville, leading the Fillies to a runner-up finish.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah girls golf team put up a 429 team score over 18 holes to finish second at the Centerville Redette Invitational Tuesday, April 12.

Shenandoah’s score trailed only Fairfield’s 405 in the eight-team field. Centerville finished third with a 437.

Morgan McGargill was the only Fillies player to break 100 with a 97, which tied her for fourth overall.

Faith Rozeboom of Knoxville won the individual title by three strokes with an 89.

Molli Finn was next for the Fillies with a 104 with matching 114’s from Mya Hammons and Amelia Mattes making up the team score.

Jocelyn Kirk wasn’t far off with a 115 and Keelee Razee ended with a 137 for Shenandoah.

The Fillies are scheduled for 18 more holes Thursday as they host the Fillies Invitational.

