Runner-up finish for Jorgenson at Mound City

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson earned runner-up honors Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Mound City Cross Country Invitational.

Jorgenson finished the course in 17 minutes, 30 seconds, just one second better than Mound City’s Keaton Zembles. Charlie Kinslow of West Platte won the race in 17:05.

Jorgenson was one of six Cowboys in the field and led the team to a fifth place finish with 96 points. North Platte and Platte Valley both finished just five points ahead of the Cowboys. West Platte won the meet with 37 points.

Kyle Beam and Andreas Buttry were also in the top 20 for the Cowboys with Beam taking 19th in 20:36 and Buttry 20th in 20:44.

Christian Harris took 39th in 23:32 and Ladarius Albright 42nd in 23:47 to finish the scoring for Sidney. Will Bryant crossed 49th place in 25:06.

Sidney didn’t have any girls in the field.