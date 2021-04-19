Runner-up finish for Mustang track at Creston

The Shenandoah Mustangs won two relays and two individual events in finishing second at the five-team Creston Panther Relays Friday, April 16.
Shenandoah’s 105 points were just ahead of Red Oak’s 101 and Creston’s 96. Earlham ran away with the team title with 173 points.
Tyler Laughlin scored 18 points in the throws for the Mustangs. He won the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 8 inches and also took second in the discus at an even 118.
Carter Backus won the other individual event for the Mustangs as he took the 400 meter hurdles in 1 minute, 0.87 seconds.
Shenandoah’s two relay wins were in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200.
The shuttle hurdle team of Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Brody Cullin and Evan Flowers finished in 1:16.52 while the 4x200 team of Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes and Carter Backus brought the baton around in 1:39.41.
The Mustangs finished third in each of the five other relays and had three other third-place events individually.
Dukes finished third in the long jump at 17-6.5, Brody Cullin ended third in the 400 hurdles in 1:05.38 and Alex Razee was third in the 800 in 2:13.93.
Full Shenandoah results (Top five places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Shenandoah 105.
100 meter dash – 5. Riley Backus 12.04. Evan Flowers 13.01.
200 meter dash – Hunter Dukes 25.77. Morgan Cotten 26.30. Beau Gardner 31.76.
400 meter dash – Mitchell Jones 58.10. Jade Spangler 59.96.
800 meter run – 3. Alex Razee 2:13.93. 5. Nolan Mount 2:22.74.
1600 meter run – 5. Mitchell Jones 5:23.53. Bryce McDowell 5:35.46.
3200 meter run – 5. Bryce McDowell 12:03.29. Rafe Rodewald 12:30.82.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Carter Backus 1:00.87. 3. Brody Cullin 1:05.38.
Discus – 2. Tyler Laughlin 118-0. 4. Kemper Long 107-8.
Shot put – 1. Tyler Laughlin 40-8. 5. Clayton Holben 35-10.
Long jump – 3. Hunter Dukes 17-6.5. Brody Cullin 15-6.5.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus, Evan Holmes, Carter Backus) 47.55.
4x200 meter relay – 1. Shenandoah (Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Carter Backus) 1:39.41.
4x400 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Morgan Cotten, Ashtin Perrin, Jade Spangler, Alex Razee) 3:59.15.
4x800 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Nolan Mount, Brandon McDowell, Jade Spangler, Mitchell Jones) 9:44.38.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Brody Cullin, Evan Flowers) 1:16.52.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus, Carter Backus, Alex Razee) 1:43.09.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Ashtin Perrin, Bryce McDowell) 4:16.29.