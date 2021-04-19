Runner-up finish for Mustang track at Creston

The Shenandoah Mustangs won two relays and two individual events in finishing second at the five-team Creston Panther Relays Friday, April 16.

Shenandoah’s 105 points were just ahead of Red Oak’s 101 and Creston’s 96. Earlham ran away with the team title with 173 points.

Tyler Laughlin scored 18 points in the throws for the Mustangs. He won the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 8 inches and also took second in the discus at an even 118.

Carter Backus won the other individual event for the Mustangs as he took the 400 meter hurdles in 1 minute, 0.87 seconds.

Shenandoah’s two relay wins were in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200.

The shuttle hurdle team of Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Brody Cullin and Evan Flowers finished in 1:16.52 while the 4x200 team of Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes and Carter Backus brought the baton around in 1:39.41.

The Mustangs finished third in each of the five other relays and had three other third-place events individually.

Dukes finished third in the long jump at 17-6.5, Brody Cullin ended third in the 400 hurdles in 1:05.38 and Alex Razee was third in the 800 in 2:13.93.