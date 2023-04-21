Atlantic girls golf showed off its depth in squeaking past Clarinda 195-198 at the Clarinda Country Club Thursday, April 20.

Atlantic’s Belle Berg was the overall medalist with a 44, but it was the Cardinals who had the other two athletes in the 40s on the day.

Taylor Rasmussen was overall runner-up with a 46, while Gianna Rock carded a 48.

Tatum Watkins added a 50 and Kamryn McCoy a 54 to make up Clarinda’s team score while Atlantic went 50, 50 and 51 and added a 53 and 54 from its fifth and sixth players.

Ally Johnson posted a 56 and Jorja Brown a 65 for the Cardinals.

Next for the Cardinals is a Monday trip to Creston.