The Shenandoah Fillies won their first four matches of the day Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Mount Ayr Tournament, but lost in the final to settle for a runner-up finish.

The Fillies beat Interstate 35 and Martensdale-St. Marys by 2-0 scores and then earned a 2-1 win over East Mills in pool play. Shenandoah beat Southeast Warren 2-0 in the semifinals, but then lost 2-1 to East Mills in the championship match.

The day started against Interstate 35 and the Fillies won 21-6 and 21-6.

Jenna Burdorf led the Shenandoah offense with six kills. Caroline Rogers added five kills while Ashlynn Hodges and Lynnae Green finished with four each. Peyton Athen produced 13 assists and Aliyah Parker recorded six.

Athen and Macey Finlay led the Fillies with four digs each. Parker and Taylor Henderson added three each.

It was another easy win for the Fillies in match two, beating Martensdale St. Marys 21-5 and 21-6.

Hodges led the Fillies with six kills and added three digs. Green put down four winners while Rogers had three.

Parker recorded seven assists and three digs. Athen added six assists. Finlay led the back line with seven digs. Burdorf added three.

The first East Mills match was a close one with Shenandoah earning a 21-16, 12-21, 15-10 victory to win the pool.

Hodges finished with nine kills and seven digs in the match for Shenandoah. Green and Rogers added five kills each.

Athen finished with 11 assists and five digs while Parker produced 10 assists and three digs. Sylvia Hennings ended the match with four digs and Burdorf added three.

The Fillies then drew Southeast Warren in the semifinals and earned a 25-19, 25-17 victory to earn a spot in the championship match.

Hodges had a double-double in the match, leading the team with 13 kills and 13 digs. Burdorf added five kills while Green and Navaeh Haffner contributed four each. Green added three digs.

Parker recorded 13 assists and four digs while Athen distributed 12 assists and had three digs. Finlay was in double digits on the back line with 11 digs.

The Fillies took the first set from East Mills in the championship match 25-19, but the next two belonged to the Wolverines 25-17 and 15-9.

Hodges ended the match with 15 kills while adding seven digs. Green and Rogers had four kills each with Rogers also recording three blocks and three digs. Burdorf put away three kills while adding seven blocks and three digs.

From the setter position, Athen had 12 assists while Parker finished with 10. Finlay led the back line with 10 digs.

The Fillies were a sparking 96% from the service line for the day with Parker and Hodges serving six aces each. Athen added five ace serves while Burdorf and Finlay both had three.

The Fillies ended the day with a 12-6 record. They return home Tuesday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular against Kuemper and Atlantic.