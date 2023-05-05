Shenandoah junior Jade Spangler finished one stroke short of a conference championship, earning runner-up honors with a 74 at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Boys Golf Tournament Thursday, May 4, at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

Shenandoah finished eighth in the team race with a 375, while Clarinda was sixth with a 339.

Harlan won the team title with a 316 with Kuemper, Denison and Atlantic all within four strokes.

Denison’s Easton Embrey edged Spangler for conference championship honors with a 73.

Kort Neal led the Cardinals on the day with an 81, missing all-conference honors by one stroke.

Brevin Coston and Caden Butt shot matching 84s and Sam Kline fired a 90 to complete Clarinda’s team score. James McCall added a 94 and Karsten Beckel a 95 for the Cardinals.

Tyler Babe had Shenandoah’s next best score of the day with a 97. Brody Burdorf’s 100 and a 104 from Logan Twyman completed Shenandoah’s team score. Ethan Laughlin came in with a 106 and Jacob Dunkeson a 108 for the Mustangs.

The Cardinals and Mustangs now look ahead to the postseason and a Class 2A Sectional Tournament Wednesday at Shenandoah.