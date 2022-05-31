Runner-up finish for Sun at state tennis

Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun made program history Saturday, May 28, at the Class 1A girls state tennis tournament.

Sun became the first to advance to a state championship match and ended up placing second in the singles bracket in the two-day event held at the University of Iowa Tennis Center in Iowa City.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see my hard work pay off,” Sun said, “and all the time I put into the sport I love so much and the people I love, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Sun opened play in the 16-athlete field as the number one seed and was drawn against Tanae Thiravong of Albia in the first round and Sun earned a 6-0, 6-3 win.

That moved Sun into the quarterfinals and into a match with Sophia Fain of Waterloo Columbus, one of the top programs in the state each year, and Sun battled for a 6-4, 6-3 win to advance to Saturday and the second day of competition for the second year in a row.

“My second match was against a Waterloo Columbus girl and she was very tough,” Sun said, “but I knew if I was going to place in the top four, I needed to overcome.”

After placing fourth in state singles as a junior, Sun was back in the semifinals and opened play Saturday with just her second lost set of the season as Spirit Lake’s Catherine Straus jumped in front 6-2. Sun found another gear in the second set, winning it 6-4, and then dominated 6-0 in the third to advance to the state championship match.

“(Straus) was a very solid player, “Sun said, “and in that first set I felt it out and felt it would be okay if I lose this first set, but I came back and got the third set 6-0. I needed to kick it up a notch (after falling behind) and she was getting tired and I was gaining energy.”

With the semifinal win, Sun became the first Shenandoah girls tennis player, singles or doubles, to advance to a state championship match. Sun would lose that championship match 6-2, 6-3 to Ella Tallett of Cedar Rapids Xavier, but said it was a great match.

“It was an incredible feeling to be in the state finals,” Sun said. “That was the whole goal. It was different because she was a lefty and I had to make adjustments and with the wind I guess I didn’t make enough.”

Sun finished the season 25-1 and lost just four sets over the course of the season, three coming on the season’s final day. She lost a total of four matches in her final two years in the program. She was asked what it means to her to be the highest finisher in program history and she gave the credit to head coach Brian Daoust and assistants Marcia Johnson and Jordyn Lembrick.

“These coaches are the best in the state,” Sun said. “They have trained some incredible players who have inspired me to get to where I am today.”

A video interview with Sun can be seen below.