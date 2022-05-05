Runner-up finish for Trojanette golf at Corner Tournament

The Essex/Stanton girls golf team earned runner-up honors at the Corner Conference Golf Tournament, which was held Wednesday, May 4, at the Fremont County Golf Course in Sidney.

The Trojanettes shot a team score of 463, trailing only Sidney’s 424.

The Trojans finished fifth overall with a team score of 424, 18 shots behind fourth-place East Mills. Sidney won the boys title with a 338, beating Fremont-Mills by one stroke.

Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thornton was the boys medalist with a 79 and Sidney’s Avery Dowling had the low score in the girls field with a 94.

Abby Burke led the Trojanettes with a 107, missing the last of the four medalist positions by two strokes.

Allie Sandin and Hailee Barrett both fired a 116 for the Trojanettes. Leah Sandin completed the team score and the lineup with a 124.

Dylan Barrett led the Essex/Stanton boys with a 102. There were 14 athletes who were under 100 on the day with an 82 coming in as the score for the fourth and final medalist.

Jacob Martin was second best for the Trojans with a 103. Kywin Tibben’s 108 and a 111 from Brody Holmes completed Essex/Stanton’s team score.

Kaden Buick shot a 114 and Tony Racine a 116 to round out the Essex/Stanton lineup on the day.

The postseason is next for both Essex/Stanton teams. The boys travel back to Sidney for a Class 1A sectional Wednesday and the girls travel to Mount Ayr Friday, May 13, for a first round regional meet.