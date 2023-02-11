COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Clarinda girls bowling team broke a school record and the Clarinda girls and boys brought home runner-up honors from the Hawkeye 10 Conference Bowling Tournament Friday, Feb. 10, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Shenandoah boys finished third in the field, while the Shenandoah girls ended up fifth.

The Clarinda girls broke their overall game score school record, finishing with a pin count of 2,729, trailing only St. Albert’s 2,787. Denison and Lewis Central weren’t far behind, with Shenandoah a distant fifth at 2,296.

The Clarinda boys finished at 3,094 pins, with St. Albert also winning the boys title at 3,233. Shenandoah just clipped the 3,000 pin mark with a 3,005 to take third.

While a game score school record is a great accomplishment for the Cardinal girls, Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods was a little disappointed they weren’t able to claim what would have been the program’s first Hawkeye 10 Conference title in the sport.

“Obviously, it’s a great day when you break a school record,” Woods said, “but it’s a little frustrating to not take home first place. But St. Albert is a good team and they bowl here.”

The Cardinal girls had four individual medalists and the Cardinal boys had three.

Levi Wise led the Cardinal boys with a 466 two-game series to finish third. He opened with a 277, a game in which he took a perfect score into the final frame.

“After the ninth frame, I got out of my seat and I was nervous,” Wise said. “I got up on my approach and everything went blank. I threw a good shot, but it just didn’t go my way.”

It was Wise’s first ball in the 10th frame, which knocked over just nine pins, and cost him a shot at perfection.

“Levi bowled well,” Woods said. “When you come out like that you know it’s going to be a good day.”

Denison’s Christian Schmadeke rolled a 509 series to win the conference title. Evan White of St. Albert also beat Wise with a 480.

Clarinda’s team score was their best of the season, which has Wise confident in where his team is going into Tuesday’s state qualifying tournament.

“I was just hoping we would bowl well as a team (Friday),” Wise said. “It turned out, I bowled well, too. That’s all you can ask for.”

Clarinda’s Owen Johnson and Grant Barr both earned conference medals, which require a top 12 finish. Johnson finished sixth overall with a 443 series, as he rolled a 227 first game and a 216 second. Barr finished ninth as he rolled a 206 and a 218 for a 424 series.

Ronnie Weidman was next for the Cardinal boys with a 395 series, including a 203 second game. Tyson Bramble completed the scoring on the individual portion of the day with a 359 series. Colton Owens completed the lineup with a 276.

The Cardinal boys were above 200 in each of their three baker games, including a 221 opener, for a baker series of 1,007.

The Shenandoah boys weren’t far ahead of Denison and Lewis Central to claim third place overall.

“We shot a 3,005 and only had like 20 open frames in singles, which is a good number,” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said. “We just didn’t bowl many strikes. We were hoping to do a little better (than third). We threw good enough to finish better, but the chips didn’t fall our way.”

Dalton Athen led the Mustangs with a fifth-place overall series score of 456. He opened with a 222 and finished with a 234.

“I just kept hitting my mark,” Athen said, “and made sure to lift the ball and it kept going into the pocket.”

Seth Zwickel also medaled for the Mustangs, taking home a 12th-place mark of 406, including a 225 second game.

“Dalton bowled two strong games and Seth bowled well,” Pease said. “It’s just a matter of getting more strikes. We bowled really well, maybe better than our scores showed, but had a little bit of bad luck.”

Zach Page was next for the Mustangs as he rolled a 222 opening game and finished with a 393 series. Alex Razee opened with a 205 and rolled a 376. Gunner Steiner added a 366 to the team score. Dylan Gray contributed with a 364.

The Mustangs ended their day with a 221 baker score and after just missing a 200 with a 199 opening game, they were at 200 or above in three of their five baker games, finishing with a series score of 1,008.

Shenandoah’s Peyton Athen earned the final medal in the girls field, placing 12th with a 359 series. She rolled a 176 first game and a 183 in game two.

Courtney Hodge had the top game for the Fillies with a 187 opener. She followed that with a 146 for a 333 series. Hannah Stearns added a 304 series, Taylor Davis a 279, Emma Herr a 253 and Jaylan Gray a 252.

“The girls had an average day for them,” Pease said. “We are in that area day in and day out. They are consistent. One of these days, we’re going to pop a big one. They’re fighting, they just need a little luck. I’m proud of them, they bowled well.”

The Fillies rolled a baker series of 768, led by a 171 first game.

The Clarinda girls finished with four individual medalists to help them to their runner-up team finish.

Ally Johnson led the Cardinals with a third-place mark. She opened with a 201 and followed that with a 198 for a 399 two-game series.

“I have never placed above ninth in the Hawkeye 10,” Johnson said, “so coming out my last year and getting third was very exciting.”

Andi Woods added a fifth-place score of 390. Her 211 second game was the best of the day for the Cardinals.

Aleesha Oden of Lewis Central won the conference title with a 429 series. St. Albert’s Bailey Secrest beat Johnson and her teammate Sophie Sheffield by a single pin to claim second.

Rylee Pulliam and Maddie Smith also earned conference medals for Clarinda, with Pulliam rolling a 371 series to place ninth and Smith a 359 to take 11th.

“I would have expected Andi and Ally to be in the top five,” Coach Woods said, “which is a great day. To have those other two (also medal) is really good, too.”

Kemper Beckel and Ryplee Sunderman completed Clarinda’s lineup, with Beckel rolling a 318 series and Sunderman a 262.

The Cardinal girls opened the baker series with a 222 to take the lead at that point, but a 166 was their best over the next three games. The Cardinals finished with an 894 series.

The state qualifying tournaments are next, with girls tournaments taking place Monday and boys tournaments Tuesday across the state. The Clarinda teams host Class 1A tournaments both days at Frontier Lanes. The Shenandoah teams make the trip to Sanborn for Class 1A tournaments.