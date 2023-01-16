 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Runner-up finishes for Hensley, Sapienza

Southwest Iowa Girls Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa girls wrestling team. Front row, from left: Payton Chaney, Triniti Thibodeaux, Bridget Kromminga, Clara Sapienza, Tatiana Orozco and Kaidynce Reafleng. Back row, from left: Alaya Gordon, Kayleanna Renshaw, Emily Kesterson, Madison Hensley, True Scott and Laney Morrical. Not pictured: Brooklyn Ramos and Braelyn Wilson.

 Photo courtesy Aaron Lang

Clara Sapienza and Maddie Hensley earned runner-up finishes for the Southwest Iowa girls wrestling team at the Rumble in River Country, hosted by Nebraska City Saturday, Jan. 14.

Emily Kesterson added a fourth-place finish in her division as the only other Warrior in the field.

Those three scored 43 team points for the Warriors, giving them a sixth-place finish in the 11-team field.

Sapienza won her first two matches by first period fall to advance to the 135-pound final. That included a pin of Seward’s Mckenna Kisela in the semifinal. Sapienza then lost by fall to Selena Zamora of South Sioux City in a fall time of five minutes, 14 seconds in the final.

All three of Hensley’s round-robin matches ended in the first period at 170. She pinned Kayla Grantski of Seward and Anna Kent of Nebraska City before losing to Crete’s Aileen Rueda.

Kesterson won her first round match in less than one minute, but then lost by fall to Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central in the semifinals. Kesterson responded with a 32 second pin to advance to the third-place match, where she was pinned in the first period by Alicia Lopez of Crete.

The Warrior girls return to competition Monday at Lewis Central.

