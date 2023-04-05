The Sidney girls track and field team took a few athletes to the Riverside Girls Invitational and scored 23 team points to place eighth in the nine-team field.

The host Bulldogs rolled to the team title with 193 points, 63 clear of runner-up Logan-Magnolia.

The quartet of Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning and Macey Graham combined to run three relays. They placed in two, including a runner-up finish in the 4x200 meter relay in 2 minutes, 1.30 seconds. They were also fifth in the 800 medley relay in 2:06.51.

Holmes added a third-place mark in the long jump at 14 feet, 0.75 inches.

Lilly Peters competed and scored points in both throwing events for the Cowgirls. She finished fourth in the discus at an even 95 feet and sixth in the shot put at 29-4.

The Cowgirls also picked up a team point each from Haning in the 200 in 31.90 and Kingsolver in the 100 in 14.03.

The Cowgirls compete again Thursday in Red Oak.

Full Sidney results (top 6 places noted)

Team scoring: 8. Sidney 23.

100 meter dash: 6. Lilly Kingsolver 14.03; Macey Graham 15.35.

200 meter dash: 6. Addy Haning 31.90.

Long jump: 3. Paycee Holmes 14-0.75.

Shot put: 6. Lilly Peters 29-4; Kaelyn Surrell 24-7.75.

Discus: 4. Lilly Peters 95-0; Maddie Hensley 62-1.

4x100 meter relay: Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Macey Graham) 1:00.72.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Macey Graham) 2:01.30.

800 meter medley relay: 5. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Macey Graham, Addy Haning) 2:06.51.