Runner-up team finish for Fillies in Griswold

The Shenandoah girls and boys track and field teams combined to win seven event titles and placed second and fourth at the Griswold Tiger co-ed track and field meet Thursday, April 28.

The Fillies scored 115 points to take runner-up honors. Nodaway Valley’s 129 points were better than Shenandoah, but that was it in the 10-team field. Underwood finished third with 94 points.

The Mustangs scored 63 points, well behind the top three teams in Underwood, Riverside and Lenox in a field of 12 teams.

Aliyah Parker, Hailey Egbert and Christene Johnson were all individual champions for the Fillies.

Parker won the shot put with a best throw of 34 feet, 8 inches, with teammate Lynnae Green finishing third. Parker and Green were third and fourth in the discus.

Egbert and Johnson were 1-2 in the 1500 meter run. Egbert’s finishing time was 5 minutes, 46.42 seconds with Johnson just behind in 5:48.59. Johnson also won the 800 in 2:43.27. Teammate Lauryn Dukes was fourth in that event and also finished fifth in the 400.

Johnson and Egbert were both part of the Fillies’ winning 1600 medley relay team as well. Chloe Denton and Sarah Gilbert ran the 200 meter distances, Johnson took the 400 and Egbert the 800 in 4:53.65.

Kate Lantz ran to a second-place finish in the 200 in 28.04 for Shenandoah. Chloe Denton took third in the 100 hurdles in 17.08 and Lantz and Ashlynn Hodges were fourth and sixth in the high jump.

The Fillies also placed well in the 4x100 relay with Jenna Burdorf, Green, Lantz and Sydney Edwards placing third in a time of 55.04. They also finished fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay with Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Gilbert and Denton in 1:15.21.

Tyler Laughlin had a strong day in the throws for the Mustangs. He won the discus in 151-3 and had his best throw of the year in the shot put to finish second at 46-7.

The Mustangs also won the 4x200 and 800 medley relays. Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Alex Razee and Brody Cullin were part of both relays with the 4x200 coming home in 1:34.98 and the medley in 1:38.02. The same quartet was also third in the 4x400 in 3:37.51.

Damien Little Thunder came home in third in the 1600 meter run in 5:22.86 while Brandon McDowell finished sixth in the 800 for the Mustangs.

Shenandoah added a fifth-place finish in the 4x800 with Seth Zwickel, McDowell, Little Thunder and Rafe Rodewald and fifth in the 1600 medley with Tysen Shaw, Ben Labrum, Gage Herron and Zwickel.

Full Shenandoah girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 2. Shenandoah 115.

100 meter dash: 7. Adrianne Moore 15.57. Taylor Henderson 16.08.

200 meter dash: 2. Kate Lantz 28.04. Adrianne Moore 33.10.

400 meter dash: 5. Lauryn Dukes 1:12.08.

800 meter run: 1. Christene Johnson 2:43.27. 4. Lauryn Dukes 2:53.84.

1500 meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert 5:46.42. 2. Christene Johnson 5:48.59.

100 meter hurdles: 3. Chloe Denton 17.08. 7. Hadlee Kinghorn 18.54.

Discus: 3. Aliyah Parker 96-4.5. 4. Lynnae Green 92-5.

Shot put: 1. Aliyah Parker 34-8. 3. Lynnae Green 32-4.

High jump: 4. Kate Lantz 4-8. 6. Ashlynn Hodges 4-8.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Jenna Burdorf, Lynnae Green, Kate Lantz, Sydney Edwards) 55.04.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Hadlee Kinghorn, Navaeh Haffner, Jenna Burdorf, Taylor Henderson) 2:04.97.

4x400 meter relay: 7. Shenandoah (Chloe Denton, Jenna Burdorf, Taylor Henderson, Christene Johnson) 4:57.96.

800 meter medley relay: 7. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Jenna Burdorf, Taylor Henderson, Hailey Egbert) 2:17.07.

1600 meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Chloe Denton, Sarah Gilbert, Christene Johnson, Hailey Egbert) 4:53.65.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Chloe Denton) 1:15.21.

Full Shenandoah boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 4. Shenandoah 63.

100 meter dash: Cole Scamman 13.11.

200 meter dash: Tysen Shaw 25.71. Gage Herron 26.42.

800 meter run: 6. Brandon McDowell 2:19.90.

1600 meter run: 3. Damien Little Thunder 5:22.86. 8. Rafe Rodewald 5:46.54.

400 meter hurdles: Cole Scamman 1:05.37.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin 151-3. Kemper Long 101-6.5.

Shot put: 2. Tyler Laughlin 46-7. Kemper Long 37-11.

Long jump: Cole Scamman 15-9.5.

4x100 meter relay: 8. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Ben Labrum, Gage Sample, Gage Herron) 50.68.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Alex Razee, Brody Cullin) 1:34.98.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Brody Cullin, Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Alex Razee) 3:37.51.

4x800 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Damien Little Thunder, Rafe Rodewald) 9:35.27.

800 meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:38.02.

1600 meter medley relay: 5. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Ben Labrum, Gage Herron, Seth Zwickel) 4:14.33.