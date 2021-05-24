 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruzek competes at district golf tournament
0 comments

Ruzek competes at district golf tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carter Ruzek, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Carter Ruzek shows off his sectional championship medal Friday, May 14, after winning the Class 2A Shenandoah Sectional Tournament to advance to the district tournament Thursday.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Shenandoah senior Carter Ruzek ended his high school career with a 95 at the Class 2A district golf tournament at Whispering Creek in Sioux City Thursday, May 20.

The score finished him in a tie for 24th-place overall. Cole Feenstra of Western Christian won the tournament with a 78.

“I think Carter did pretty well,” Shenandoah head coach Tom Foutch said. “The greens were extremely fast, much faster than we are used too. I don’t think Carter was happy with himself as he had a few miscalculations with distance and the penalty there was tough.”

Ruzek won the sectional tournament in Shenandoah and said after that round that he was hoping to advance to the state tournament, but fell 16 shots short of the second individual qualifying spot.

Foutch called it a “great honor for him” to advance to districts, but knows Ruzek wanted a better outcome.

There were 44 golfers that finished the round on the long, tough course.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics