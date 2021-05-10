Ruzek, Maher medal at Shenandoah triangular

The Shenandoah girls and Sidney boys earned triangular wins Thursday, May 6, at Shenandoah.
Essex-Stanton was also part of the co-ed golf triangular and the Trojanettes took second and the Trojans third.
The Shenandoah Fillies scored a 200 to beat Essex-Stanton’s 224 and Sidney’s 231.
The Sidney Cowboys shot a 185 to beat Shenandoah’s 192 and Essex-Stanton’s 196.
Shenandoah’s Bailey Maher was girls individual medalist with a 46, beating out teammate Brooke Bauer on the tiebreak hole for medalist honors. Bauer’s 46 earned her the runner-up position.
Helen Nicholas led Essex-Stanton with a 51 while Avery Dowling’s 52 paced Sidney
Morgan McGargill was next for the Fillies with a 52 while Halle Wheatley and Keelee Razee shot matching 56s with one of those counting for the team score.
Molli Finn added a 58 for Shenandoah.
Nicholas’ 51 led the Trojanettes and was the third lowest score in the field.
Allie Sandin added a 55 for Essex-Stanton. Leah Sandin shot a 58 while Abby Burke and Gracee Thompson both put in a 60 for the Trojanettes.
Dowling was one shot better than Eve Brumbaugh to lead Sidney.
Tia McClane shot a 60 and Sycily Hall a 66 to make up Sidney’s team score. Kennedy Shull added a 67 and Matty Christiansen a 69 for the Cowgirls.
Shenandoah’s’ Carter Ruzek was the medalist in the boys field with a 38, one shot ahead of Sidney’s Kyle Beam.
Philip Franks and Dylan Barrett led Essex-Stanton with a 48.
Cole Jorgenson wasn’t far back of Beam with a 42 for Sidney. Will Bryant shot a 49 and Donovan Racine a 55 to make up Sidney’s team score.
Christian Harris added a 60 and Kellen Rose a 61 for the Cowboys.
Ruzek was one of just four athletes on the course for the Mustangs, meaning every score counted.
David Rendon and Nick Opal shot a 49 and Derek Bartlett added a 56 for the Mustangs.
Brody Thompson and Kywin Tibben shot matching 50s to make up the rest of the team score for Essex-Stanton.
The Trojans also got a 51 from Tucker Hadden and a 59 from Nash English.