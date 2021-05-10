Ruzek, Maher medal at Shenandoah triangular

The Shenandoah girls and Sidney boys earned triangular wins Thursday, May 6, at Shenandoah.

Essex-Stanton was also part of the co-ed golf triangular and the Trojanettes took second and the Trojans third.

The Shenandoah Fillies scored a 200 to beat Essex-Stanton’s 224 and Sidney’s 231.

The Sidney Cowboys shot a 185 to beat Shenandoah’s 192 and Essex-Stanton’s 196.

Shenandoah’s Bailey Maher was girls individual medalist with a 46, beating out teammate Brooke Bauer on the tiebreak hole for medalist honors. Bauer’s 46 earned her the runner-up position.

Helen Nicholas led Essex-Stanton with a 51 while Avery Dowling’s 52 paced Sidney

Morgan McGargill was next for the Fillies with a 52 while Halle Wheatley and Keelee Razee shot matching 56s with one of those counting for the team score.

Molli Finn added a 58 for Shenandoah.

Nicholas’ 51 led the Trojanettes and was the third lowest score in the field.

Allie Sandin added a 55 for Essex-Stanton. Leah Sandin shot a 58 while Abby Burke and Gracee Thompson both put in a 60 for the Trojanettes.