Ruzek, Maher medal at Shenandoah triangular
Ruzek, Maher medal at Shenandoah triangular

Brooke Bauer, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Brooke Bauer watches her putt head toward the hole on the first green at the Shenandoah Community Golf Course Thursday, April 15, during the Fillies Invitational Golf Tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah girls and Sidney boys earned triangular wins Thursday, May 6, at Shenandoah.

Essex-Stanton was also part of the co-ed golf triangular and the Trojanettes took second and the Trojans third.

The Shenandoah Fillies scored a 200 to beat Essex-Stanton’s 224 and Sidney’s 231.

The Sidney Cowboys shot a 185 to beat Shenandoah’s 192 and Essex-Stanton’s 196.

Shenandoah’s Bailey Maher was girls individual medalist with a 46, beating out teammate Brooke Bauer on the tiebreak hole for medalist honors. Bauer’s 46 earned her the runner-up position.

Helen Nicholas led Essex-Stanton with a 51 while Avery Dowling’s 52 paced Sidney

Morgan McGargill was next for the Fillies with a 52 while Halle Wheatley and Keelee Razee shot matching 56s with one of those counting for the team score.

Molli Finn added a 58 for Shenandoah.

Nicholas’ 51 led the Trojanettes and was the third lowest score in the field.

Allie Sandin added a 55 for Essex-Stanton. Leah Sandin shot a 58 while Abby Burke and Gracee Thompson both put in a 60 for the Trojanettes.

Dowling was one shot better than Eve Brumbaugh to lead Sidney.

Tia McClane shot a 60 and Sycily Hall a 66 to make up Sidney’s team score. Kennedy Shull added a 67 and Matty Christiansen a 69 for the Cowgirls.

Shenandoah’s’ Carter Ruzek was the medalist in the boys field with a 38, one shot ahead of Sidney’s Kyle Beam.

Philip Franks and Dylan Barrett led Essex-Stanton with a 48.

Cole Jorgenson wasn’t far back of Beam with a 42 for Sidney. Will Bryant shot a 49 and Donovan Racine a 55 to make up Sidney’s team score.

Christian Harris added a 60 and Kellen Rose a 61 for the Cowboys.

Ruzek was one of just four athletes on the course for the Mustangs, meaning every score counted.

David Rendon and Nick Opal shot a 49 and Derek Bartlett added a 56 for the Mustangs.

Brody Thompson and Kywin Tibben shot matching 50s to make up the rest of the team score for Essex-Stanton.

The Trojans also got a 51 from Tucker Hadden and a 59 from Nash English.

