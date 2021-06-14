Ruzek throws complete game, Mustangs rally late to beat Creston

SHENANDOAH – Carter Ruzek earned the complete game win on the mound and the Shenandoah Mustangs scored three runs in the sixth inning to earn a 4-2 win over Creston Thursday, June 10.

With Shenandoah trailing 2-1 entering the home sixth, Couper Gile drew a one-out walk and moved up when David Rendon was hit by a pitch with two outs. Hunter Dukes took a walk to load the bases and then Cain Lorimor hit a slow roller to short. The throw to first was low, skipped away from the first baseman and all three runners came around to score.

“That’s a really good baseball team that has some good wins,” Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said about rallying for the win over Creston. “We’re pretty even I would say and we came through at the end, putting the ball in play when we needed too and got the runs. Carter did an awesome job on the mound and the defense was great behind him.”

The home sixth came right after the home fifth in which a pair of singles by Dukes and Lorimor and two stolen bases gave Shenandoah runners at second and third and nobody out, but they weren’t able to score. Braden Knight struck out, Carter Ruzek tried to bunt in Dukes from third, but Dukes was thrown out at the plate, and then Owen McCunn grounded out to end the threat.