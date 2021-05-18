Ruzek wins sectional golf title

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Carter Ruzek scored a 73 on his home course, good enough to win a sectional title Friday, May 14.

The win moves Ruzek onto a Class 2A District Tournament Thursday at Whispering Creek in Sioux City. He beat the field by three shots.

“It was a good day,” Ruzek said. “This is a goal I have wanted to achieve for a long time and I did it. My driver was good. I hit a lot of fairways and made a lot of birdie and par putts I needed to make.”

“Carter played fantastic,” Mustangs head coach Tom Foutch said. “I’m very proud of him. He never got himself in trouble and kept making putts.”

Additionally, the Mustangs shot 53 strokes better as a team than they did just four days earlier on the same course, finishing fourth with a 344, just four shots behind runner-up Clarinda and the final qualifying spot.

“I told the guys that I’m so proud of them and of the team,” Foutch said. “This was a great surprise. We worked on a few things this week. They have put the time in and wanted to get better. They did a great job.”