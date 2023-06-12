The Shenandoah baseball team had two big innings in earning a 13-1 win at Sidney Saturday, June 10.

The Mustangs scored seven runs in the second inning and added five in the fifth to end the game early because of the run-rule.

The Mustangs had 10 hits and took 10 walks over the course of the game. Dalton Athen, Gage Herron and Jacob Rystrom all had two hits, with Rystrom hitting his first career home run as part of a four-RBI day. Rystrom also doubled. Athen’s two hits were both doubles and he also drove in four.

Logan Twyman scored three runs for the Mustangs. Joe O’Rourke had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Jade Spangler added a hit and a run scored and Zane McManis finished with a hit and an RBI.

Seth Zwickel struck out five in earning the complete game win on the mound for Shenandoah. He breezed through five innings in just 50 pitches, allowing four hits and one earned run.

Michael Hensley, Seth Ettleman, Nik Peters and Isaac Hutt had the Sidney hits, with Hutt driving in Ettleman in the fifth inning for the lone Cowboy run.

Elliott Ward started on the mound for the Cowboys and struck out two over four innings. He was charged with eight earned runs. Kolt Payne came on in the fifth to pitch and gave up the final five runs. He also struck out two.

Shenandoah improved to 5-7 with the win and hosts a doubleheader Monday against Atlantic. Sidney drops to 3-7 on the season and travels to East Mills Monday.