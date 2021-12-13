Sacred Heart downs Cowgirls

The Sidney Cowgirls couldn’t overcome a tough first quarter in a 59-40 home loss to Falls City Sacred Heart (Neb.) Thursday, Dec. 9.

The Irish led 15-2 after the first period and slowly extended the lead from there to 29-12 at halftime and 43-23 after three periods.

Avery Dowling led Sidney with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kaden Payne added seven points and five rebounds and Chay Ward, in her season debut, scored five points and added five rebounds for Sidney.

Ava Osborn scored four points for the Cowgirls. Makenna Laumann added three to go with three rebounds and three assists. Harley Spurlock also scored three points and Lilly Peters finished with two as the Cowgirls fell to 1-3 on the season.

Aunika Hayes secured five rebounds and Sheridyn Oswald and Emily Hutt both had three rebounds in the loss.