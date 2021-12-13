 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sacred Heart downs Cowgirls

  • 0
Sidney Girls Basketball

Pictured are members of the 2021 Sidney girls basketball team. Front row, from left: Chay Ward, Sheridyn Oswald, Harley Spurlock and Makenna Laumann. Middle row, from left: Kennedy Shull, Ava Osborn, McKet Maher, Emily Hutt, Marley Shull and Macey Graham. Back row, from left: Kaelyn Surrell, Lauren Inman, Lilly Peters, Aunika Hayes, Kaden Payne, Avery Dowling and Sadie Thompson.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirls couldn’t overcome a tough first quarter in a 59-40 home loss to Falls City Sacred Heart (Neb.) Thursday, Dec. 9.

The Irish led 15-2 after the first period and slowly extended the lead from there to 29-12 at halftime and 43-23 after three periods.

Avery Dowling led Sidney with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kaden Payne added seven points and five rebounds and Chay Ward, in her season debut, scored five points and added five rebounds for Sidney.

Ava Osborn scored four points for the Cowgirls. Makenna Laumann added three to go with three rebounds and three assists. Harley Spurlock also scored three points and Lilly Peters finished with two as the Cowgirls fell to 1-3 on the season.

Aunika Hayes secured five rebounds and Sheridyn Oswald and Emily Hutt both had three rebounds in the loss.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mustang wrestling 1-2 at home quad

Mustang wrestling 1-2 at home quad

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs pitched a shutout over Griswold and won half of the contested matches in home dual losses to Kuemper Cath…

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Recommended for you