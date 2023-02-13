The Sidney Cowboys played with Falls City Sacred Heart in the first half, but saw the Irish put up 51 second half points in an 82-47 win Friday, Feb. 10, played at Sidney High School.

In their regular season finale, the Cowboys trailed 17-14 after the first quarter and 31-30 at halftime, but a 26-8 third quarter set the tone for the Irish.

Braedon Godfread scored 14 points to lead Sidney and added five rebounds. Grant Whitehead stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Michael Hensley added nine points and four rebounds.

Kolt Payne contributed eight points and six rebounds and Nik Peters added six points and four rebounds for a Sidney team that enters postseason play with a 10-12 record.

Taylor McFail had the other two Sidney points, while also recording five rebounds and four assists.

The Cowboys open district tournament play Monday at Fremont-Mills.