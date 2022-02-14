Sacred Heart rushes past Cowboys

The Sidney boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 65-30 loss at Falls City Sacred Heart, Nebraska Friday, Feb. 11.

Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said the Irish are good, shot 50% from the field, dominated the paint and the Cowboys connected on just 26% of their field goal attempts.

“We did not play well offensively,” Larsen said. “We were 2-11 from the field with six turnovers in the first quarter. You won’t compete with good teams when you have offensive numbers like that.”

The Irish built a 16-4 lead in that opening quarter and extended the advantage in every period, leading 33-13 at halftime and 52-21 after three quarters.

Garett Phillips led Sidney’s offense with seven points. Conner Behrends and Grant Whitehead added six points each.

Cole Jorgenson was limited to four points although he did contribute six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Kyle Beam also had four points and three rebounds for Sidney.

Matthew Benedict scored two points and Jacob Hobbie finished with one for the Cowboys, who ended the regular season at 14-7. Braedon Godread chipped in with three rebounds.

Sidney opens district play Monday against Bedford in a game that will be played at East Mills High School.