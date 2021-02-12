Saintes edge Cowgirls in regional opener

A Spurlock layup brought Sidney to within two at the 1:36 mark, but those would be the final Cowgirl points. The Saintes tried to run the clock out and Sidney had to foul three times before finally sending Pearl Reisz to the free throw line with 48 seconds to go and she missed.

Dowling missed from outside though and St. Albert’s Shepard made two free throws with 30 seconds left to make it a two score game again. Shepard added one more free throw for the final margin.

“I’m extremely proud of the girls and how they came out and competed like crazy,” Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr said after the game. “I told them at the end that losing sucks, but they put everything they had into the game and I’m proud of the effort.”

After scoring just 12 points in the first half, Landwehr was pleased with her team becoming more aggressive in the second half.

“It had been a long time since we had seen a man-to-man defense and one as aggressive and physical as they played it,” Landwehr said. “We struggled with it in the first half, but we got more aggressive and some shots started to fall.”