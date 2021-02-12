Saintes edge Cowgirls in regional opener

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirl basketball team saw its season end Thursday, Feb. 11, with a 44-39 home loss to St. Albert in the first round of the Class 1A Region 4 Tournament.
The Saintes advanced to a regional second round game Tuesday at Fremont-Mills while Sidney’s season ended at 11-9.
The Cowgirls overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter to lead 25-22 with less than a minute left. St. Albert’s Missy Evezic would score inside to cut Sidney’s lead to one at the quarter break.
After outscoring the Saintes 13-4 in the third quarter, the fourth quarter saw St. Albert score 20 to Sidney’s 14. There were five lead changes and three ties in the final eight minutes.
Chay Ward hit from outside with 6:18 left to put Sidney up 32-30. St. Albert scored the next two baskets, but then Harley Spurlock tied the game with 4:47 to go. After two St. Albert free throws, Ward again connected from deep to give Sidney a 37-36 lead with 4:14 remaining. The Cowgirls had a chance to build on the lead at this point, missing inside twice on the next trip and then missing a triple on the following trip down.
Evezic scored inside with 2:45 to go, and then after a Dowling missed triple from well behind the 3-point line, Makenna Shepard hit from deep to give the Saintes a 41-37 lead with 2:09 left.
A Spurlock layup brought Sidney to within two at the 1:36 mark, but those would be the final Cowgirl points. The Saintes tried to run the clock out and Sidney had to foul three times before finally sending Pearl Reisz to the free throw line with 48 seconds to go and she missed.
Dowling missed from outside though and St. Albert’s Shepard made two free throws with 30 seconds left to make it a two score game again. Shepard added one more free throw for the final margin.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls and how they came out and competed like crazy,” Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr said after the game. “I told them at the end that losing sucks, but they put everything they had into the game and I’m proud of the effort.”
After scoring just 12 points in the first half, Landwehr was pleased with her team becoming more aggressive in the second half.
“It had been a long time since we had seen a man-to-man defense and one as aggressive and physical as they played it,” Landwehr said. “We struggled with it in the first half, but we got more aggressive and some shots started to fall.”
Ward and Dowling scored 10 points each to lead the Cowgirls, but the supporting cast did a lot to step up. The 11-0 third quarter run came without Ward or Dowling scoring as Kaden Payne scored four points, Alexis Massey three and two each from Emily Hutt and Harley Spurlock.
Sidney chose to play zone for the entire game, something Landwehr wasn’t sure she had done all season, but it worked pretty well.
“I was pleased with the defensive effort,” Landwehr said. “It was nice to see them adjust pretty easily to that.”
Despite the loss, it was a strong finish for a Cowgirl team that only won three of its 10 games played in January after entering the month at 5-1.
“We had our ups and downs,” Landwehr said. “Every team we lost to was a good team, but there were some games I thought we could have got with a couple different things. The girls had a meeting on their own and talked about what they needed to do and you could tell over the last couple games that we got rolling. We played a really good team (Thursday) and played right with them.”
Ward secured six rebounds and Dowling ended with four.
Spurlock scored eight points to go with five rebounds. Massey finished with five points and Payne ended with four points, eight rebounds and four steals. Hutt added two points and three assists.
Evezic led the Saintes with 14 points while Shepard added 11 as they improved to 8-12 on the season.
Massey is the only senior to exit the Sidney program, but Landwehr said she’ll be tough to replace.
“Alexis has meant so much to this program,” Landwehr said. “It’s been extremely fun to watch her grow the last couple years and not just on the court but with her leadership. When things aren’t going right, she’ll get everyone else going. I think we’ll miss her leadership the most.”
Everybody else returns and Landwehr is already excited about the future of Cowgirl basketball.
“We have a lot of young kids and a lot of kids that want to work hard,” Landwehr said. “I’m excited to work with them in the offseason and see what happens next year.”