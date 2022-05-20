 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandin leads Trojanette golf to sixth in regional final

Allie Sandin, Essex/Stanton

Essex/Stanton senior Allie Sandin swings through her approach shot at the Fremont County Golf Course Wednesday, May 4, at the Corner Conference Tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex/Stanton girls golf team saw its season end with a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A regional final Wednesday, May 18, at Crestwood Hills in Anita.

The Trojanettes finished with a team score of 423. Akron-Westfield and St. Albert were the team qualifiers with a 378 and a 383.

Allie Sandin led the Trojanettes with a 98, missing an individual state berth by five strokes.

Hailee Barrett added a 104 for Essex/Stanton, Abby Burke a 105 and Leah Sandin a 116.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling won the regional title with a 79.

Allie Sandin exits the program.

