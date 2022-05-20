Sandin leads Trojanette golf to sixth in regional final

The Essex/Stanton girls golf team saw its season end with a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A regional final Wednesday, May 18, at Crestwood Hills in Anita.
The Trojanettes finished with a team score of 423. Akron-Westfield and St. Albert were the team qualifiers with a 378 and a 383.
Allie Sandin led the Trojanettes with a 98, missing an individual state berth by five strokes.
Hailee Barrett added a 104 for Essex/Stanton, Abby Burke a 105 and Leah Sandin a 116.
Sidney’s Avery Dowling won the regional title with a 79.
Allie Sandin exits the program.