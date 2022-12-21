Sapienza, Hensley compete at Kuemper

Clarinda freshman Kambry Gordon ended the first half of the season with three match wins and a tournament title Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Kuemper Catholic Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Gordon was the only Cardinal in the field, while two Southwest Iowa athletes also competed.

Gordon won her first match in the 110 pound silver bracket by a 10-1 major decision over Denison’s Gloria Diaz. Gordon then picked up a pair of pins, beating Kirsten Ritz of LeMars in a fall time of 5 minutes, 28 seconds, and Nevada’s Emma Lennie in 2:28.

Clara Sapienza led Southwest Iowa with a third-place finish in the 135 pound gold bracket, while Madison Hensley finished sixth in the 170 pound gold bracket for the Warriors.

Sapienza pinned Nevada’s Mia Reichart in less than one minute in the quarterfinals before losing by fall in the first period to Spencer’s Shaylee Sutherland in the semifinals. Sapienza wrapped up her day with a third period win by fall over Denison’s Angie Rivera.

Hensley won one match in her bracket. After losing by fall in the quarterfinals, she pinned Kiersten Campbell of Spencer to advance to the fifth-place match, which she lost by fall to Haley Jones of Nevada.

The tournament wrapped up the 2022 portion of the season for the Cardinals and Warriors.