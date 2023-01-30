Sapienza, Kesterson advance to state tournament

SIOUX CITY— Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza and Emily Kesterson are headed to the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls state wrestling tournament.

Sapienza won the 140 pound weight class title and Kesterson finished second at 145 at the IGHSAU Super Regional 2 Tournament Friday, Jan. 27, in Sioux City.

Sapienza and Kesterson were two of 12 coverage area athletes spanning the Southwest Iowa, Shenandoah and Clarinda teams, competing in Sioux City Friday. Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon and Shenandoah’s Natalie McDowell led their respective teams with top eight finishes in their weight class.

The Southwest Iowa team is the most experienced of the three, with head coach Aaron Lang taking athletes to the state tournament the last three years, in a tournament that was put on by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Lang said getting two into the first sanctioned state tournament is great.

“It means a little more this year since they had to actually qualify,” Lang said. “The first year getting two girls is huge. These two have been working quite a while for this.”

Sapienza won all three of her matches by fall to take the 140 pound championship. She pinned Shania Graybill of Ridge View in the first period in the quarterfinals. Her last two matches were very similar. Sapineza was locked in a battle in both matches and then late in the second period, she took advantage of a small mistake by her opponent: MOC-Floyd Valey’s Eunice Reyna Noc in the semifinals and Preslee Mass of Missouri Valley in the final, and earned the fall.

“Clara is a very good wrestler when it comes to positions,” Lang said. “Very rarely do you get her out of position. She stayed the course, stayed the game plan and when her opponent slipped up, she capitalized.”

Sapienza’s three wins gave her 34 on the season and she is the number six seed in the 32-athlete 140-pound bracket at the state tournament, which starts Thursday in Coralville.

Kesterson also received a bye into the quarterfinals at 145 pounds and rolled her way into the finals. She pinned Ayla Nagl of Carroll in the first period in the quarterfinals and then earned a 17-1 technical fall in the second period over Western Iowa’s Marlee Pittet in the semifinals. Kesterson battled in the final, trailing just 2-0 after two periods, but was pinned by Ridge View’s Isabella Deeds in the final.

“Emily is coming on strong when she needs to,” Lang said. “She got down to 145 just a couple weeks ago and has wrestled well. The girl she lost to in the final is a stud wrestler, ranked second in the state, and she was within 2-0 going into the third period.”

Lang said Sapienza’s goal is to finish on the medal stand, which would require a top eight finish. He added that Kesterson, who is seeded 16th at the state tournament, is capable of getting there as well.

“As long as (Clara) stays on her game plan, the medal stand is the goal,” Lang said. “That 5-4 loss last year in the (state tournament) semifinal has been eating at her for over 365 days. She talks about it quite a bit. We’re aiming to get on that podium. Emily is just as capable of getting on the medal stand as anyone else. She just has to keep that mindset and stay on her level.”

Clarinda’s Gordon earned two wins on the day to finish her freshman season with 22 wins and a top eight regional finish.

Gordon was one of the first set of matches on the mat to start the tournament and she beat Chloe Parks of Manson Northwest Webster by a 10-0 major decision at 110. Gordon then ran into SWAT’s Adyson Lundquist, who is seeded third at the state tournament, in the quarterfinals and she lost by fall in the first period. Gordon stayed alive with a consolation win over Angelina Anguiano of Okoboji/HMS in the first period, but then lost by fall to Cierra Elderbaum of Lewis Central, moving Elderbaum into the consolation semifinals.

“Kambry came in in the bottom third of the tournament as far as seeding goes,” Clarinda head coach Jason Gordon said. “Kambry wanted to win at least one match and she won a couple. She went out there and did her best. She enjoyed it and had a good experience.”

As it’s been much of the season, Jalon Olson was the only other Clarinda athlete in the field and she lost both of her matches by second period fall at 145, ending her season.

“Jalon was a little disappointed,” Coach Gordon said. “She came in right in the middle of the seeding. I’m super proud of her and of both girls.”

It was the first year of Clarinda girls wrestling and the two Cardinal freshmen showed well.

“It was just their second year of wrestling for these two,” Coach Gordon said. “They will be a lot better next year and they’ll have two more girls with them. We’ll have more competition in the room.”

McDowell and Chloe Nelson won a match each to lead Shenandoah.

McDowell opened with a win, just her fourth of the season, over Riverside Khloie Corum by fall in the second period at 190. McDowell lost her quarterfinal match to Spencer’s Kaylee Nachtigal, who is the eighth seed at the state tournament, by first period fall. McDowell received a bye into the next round, but lost by fall to Sioux City East’s Zsuzsana Bourassa, ending her tournament.

Nelson won her first match at 130, beating Arianna Howard of Western Iowa by a 12-2 major decision. She lost by a 14-2 major decision to Ridge View’s Destiny Brown in the quarterfinals and then got caught and pinned by Lily Sanchez of Spencer in the consolation bracket.

“Natalie competed really well,” Shenandoah head coach Grant Staats said. “She got into positions she was good with and saw some success (Friday). Chloe competed well. She was in a tough spot against the number one seed in the quarterfinals. Then coming through the backside (of the bracket) she got caught. It was a tough day for her.”

Emma Baldwin and Alexis Whitehill were also in the field for the Fillies and both lost both of their matches by first period fall.

“All the girls competed well (Friday),” Staats said. “They used what they learned throughout the year. It wasn’t our day to move on, but overall a successful season out of all of them. They are all young with a lot of potential.”

Southwest Iowa’s Maddie Hensley was the only other Warrior to win a match. She pinned Carroll’s Emma Grossman in the quarterfinals, but then dropped a couple matches by fall in the first period to end her day.

Bridget Kromminga, Brooklyn Ramos and Kayleanna Renshaw all finished their day with two losses by fall for the Warriors.

“I saw a lot of improvement,” Lang said about the rest of his group. “Wrestling is a tough sport and a couple of them were hurt coming in and had to wrestle through some things. They showed a lot of grit and a lot of heart. They got the experience of what regionals was like and they are all coming back. We had two first-year wrestlers and this stage was new to them. It shows what they need to work on and how they get to that next level. It was a good start for them going forward.”

There were two tournaments happening simultaneously at all four super regional sites. Southwest Iowa and Shenandoah competed in the Region 2 Tournament. The Warriors finished 12th in the team standings with 59.5 points, while Shenandoah finished with 11 team points. Ridge View won the team title with 205.5 points, just 3.5 ahead of Spencer. Missouri Valley was a distant third.

Clarinda competed in the Region 1 Tournament and scored eight team points. Lewis Central scored 225 to win the team title, with SWAT and Humboldt also in the top three.

The first IGHSAU sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament, which features Kesterson and Sapienza, takes place Thursday and Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.