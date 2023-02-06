Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza and Emily Kesterson combined to win three matches at the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls state wrestling championships, which were held Thursday, Feb. 2, and Friday, Feb. 3, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

After winning her first two matches at 140 pounds, Sapienza lost her last two, finishing one win shy of earning a medal. Kesterson won her second match of the tournament.

Sapienza came into the tournament as the number six seed and had a relatively comfortable first two matches during Thursday’s first session. Sapienza pinned Ankeny’s Gia Blaser in the first round with a fall time of 1 minute, 26 seconds. Sapienza then drew Decorah’s McKenzie Tollefson in the second round and earned an 8-1 decision. Sapienza earned either a takedown or a reversal in each of the three periods to advance.

Sapienza would draw the eventual champion in Waverly-Shell Rock’s Kiara Djoumessi in Thursday evening’s quarterfinals and lost by fall in 1:05. That dropped Sapienza into the fourth round of consolation to start the tournament’s second day when she was pinned by Anamosa’s Emily Watters.

Sapienza earned a takedown near the end of the first period to lead 2-0. Then, after giving up three near fall points in the second period, she earned a reversal for a 4-3 lead. Watters picked the top position to start the third period and was able to put Sapienza on her back again, this time completing the pin and ending Sapienza’s tournament. Watters won another match and ended up finishing sixth.

Sapienza called it a “decent” tournament, falling short of her goal of being on the medal stand.

“I feel like in the last match, I left some in the tank,” Sapienza said. “I didn’t get what I came up here for and that motivates me to get better for next year. It felt like more of an accomplishment making it to state knowing we had to qualify to get here. The fans made this place electric and I can’t wait to come back next year.”

Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang gave Watters credit for her work on top and said she was able to trap Sapienza’s arm, which is something that doesn’t happen very often. Overall, though, Sapienza started well and was “flawless” in her first two matches.

“It hurts knowing how close she has come two years in a row from getting a medal,” Lang said. “We’re going to take a little time off and then get back to work because she is driven to get a medal.”

Kesterson opened her tournament against Ames’ Leah Stagg, who beat Sapienza at last year’s state tournament. Kesterson took Stagg down in the opening moments and led 2-1 after the first period. Stagg secured a takedown late in the second period and was able to turn that into a fall.

Kesterson fell into the consolation bracket where she earned a wild win by fall over Kerene Panya of LeMars. Panya led 9-5 after the first period on the strength of two takedowns, three near fall points, an escape and a penalty point. Kesterson earned a reversal after Panya’s initial takedown and turned that into three near fall points. Panya chose bottom to start the second period, quickly escaped, but then Kesterson was able to earn a takedown and a pin.

Kesterson’s tournament ended in the Thursday evening session with a loss by fall to Greta Brus of Davenport. Kesterson said it was a fun tournament.

“There was a lot more competition up here,” Kesterson said. “It was a good experience, but I feel like I could have done better. I wasn’t prepared for how fast and how high the level of competition would be. The atmosphere was amazing. I now know what to prepare for next year.”

Lang echoed Kesterson’s thoughts saying it was a good experience for her.

“We’re excited for the performance Emily put through and we’re excited to see how this will motivate her for next season,” Lang said. “To say you are a state qualifier in the state of Iowa is an amazing accomplishment of its own.”

Lang has had girls in his wrestling room for a few years now, and said for them to perform how they did in the first year of having their own sport and their own state tournament, and to qualify two for the inaugural state tournament, is huge for the program.

“These girls want to continue to learn and that will motivate them for next season and make our team that much better,” Lang said. “It stinks the season is over for the girls because we are wrestling some of our best matches right now. They know the feeling of coming up short and will train harder this offseason so they won’t feel this way in a year.”

Lang said the IGHSAU and wrestling fans across the state made sure the athletes had all they needed to put on a show at the first state tournament.

“The (IGHSAU) went all out and the fans showed up,” Lang said. “Wrestling in the state of Iowa is second to none and I love that we are building this sport on the girls side. I can’t express how awesome it is for all the opportunities these girls are getting.”

Sapienza and Kesterson combined to score nine team points, tying the Warriors for 90th place in a field of 137 teams that scored at least one point.