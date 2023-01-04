Sapienza, Kesterson reach Conestoga semifinals

Three Southwest Iowa athletes combined to win six matches at the Conestoga Spotlight on Girls Wrestling, held Monday, Jan. 2, at Conestoga High School in Murray, Nebraska.

The Warriors scored 38 points to finish 13th in the 15-team field, which was led by Millard South’s 188 points.

Clara Sapienza led the Warriors with a third-place finish at 140 pounds. She pinned her first two opponents, then lost an 8-6 decision in a sudden victory period against Le Nelson of Crete in the semifinals. Sapienza ended her day with a win, beating Glenwood’s Maya Rivas by fall in the third-place match.

Emily Kesterson won two matches to finish fourth at 155. Like Sapienza, Kesterson earned a pair of pins to advance to the semifinals where she lost by fall to Abigail James of Blair. Kesterson was then pinned in the third-place match by Stormy Hampton of Millard South.

Madison Hensley was also in the field for the Warriors and finished seventh at 170. She received a bye into the quarterfinals, but lost there by fall to Aileen Rueda of Crete. Another loss by fall dropped Hensley into the seventh-place match, which she won by fall over Sophia Ntchougan-Sonou of Millard South.

The Warrior girls return to the mat Saturday at the Logan-Magnolia Tournament.