Sapienza leads Warrior girls at Platteview

Clara Sapienza finished fourth in her weight class to lead the Southwest Iowa girls wrestling team at the Platteview (Neb.) Girls Invitational Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Warriors placed 19th in the 23-team field with 19 points. West Point-Beemer edged Schuyler 137-134 for the team title. Southwest Iowa was the only Iowa school in the field.

Sapienza won four matches at 145 pounds. She won her first match by fall and then fell to Schuyler’s Karen Gomez 4-3 in the quarterfinals. Sapienza then battled through the consolation bracket, winning a match by fall, beating Schuyler’s Stephanie Rodriguez 6-4 in sudden victory and then another win by fall. She lost the third place match by no contest.

Lillian Howe won two matches as one of three Warriors in the 165 pound division. Howe alternated wins and losses, all by fall, starting against Rowyn Wiltgen of Millard South.

Laney Morrical and Maddison Hensley were both 0-2 in that same class.

Braelyn Wilson was 1-2 at 152 pounds for the Warriors. She won her first match by fall, then lost by fall and dropped a 2-0 decision to Macy Klein of Millard West in the second round of consolation.