Sapienza places third at West Point

The Southwest Iowa girl wrestling team had a pair of place winners at the Friday Night Fracas, hosted by West Point-Beemer High School, Friday, Dec. 2, in West Point, Nebraska.

The Warriors placed 24th, with 33 points in a field of 36 teams. South Sioux City cruised to the team title with 221 points, with Southeast Polk second with 166.

There were just five Warrior athletes in the field and two of them — Clara Sapienza and Emily Kesterson — earned a top six placing in their weight class.

Sapienza finished third at 140 pounds, winning three of her four matches, while Kesterson took sixth at 155, splitting her four matches.

Sapienza opened her day with a pair of first period falls before dropping her semifinal match to Libby Sutton of Weeping Water 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreak period. Sapienza rebounded in her third-place match, pinning Marleen Alamillo of South Sioux City in the second period.

Kesterson had to fight her way through the consolation bracket after losing by fall in the first round. Kesterson battled back with a pair of second period falls to earn a rematch with Oakland Craig’s Marke Zeleny, who beat her in the first round, in the fifth-place match. The result was the same, however, although Kesterson did stay on the mat more than two minutes longer against Zeleny the second time.

Kayleanna Renshaw was the only other Warrior to earn a match win on the day, pinning Sophia Mahlberg of Bellevue East in the second round of consolation at 135. Renshaw lost her other two matches by first period fall.

Laney Morrical and Kaidynce Reafleng were both 0-2 on the day for the Warriors.