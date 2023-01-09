 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sapienza wins title at Logan-Magnolia

Maddie Hensley, Southwest Iowa

Southwest Iowa junior Maddie Hensley leans in for the pin during the Riverside Tournament Friday, Dec. 9.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

Clara Sapienza took home a tournament championship Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Logan-Magnolia Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Sapienza was one of three Southwest Iowa athletes in the field and scored 22 of the team’s 36 points, giving the Warriors a 13th-place finish in the 17-team field.

Competing in the 135-pound gold bracket, Sapienza pinned all three of her opponents, including Marina Guadmuz of Western Iowa in the semifinals in a pin time of 2 minutes, 49 seconds, and Missouri Valley’s Brooklyn Lange in the final in 4:48.

Emily Kesterson won two matches and finished third in the 155 gold bracket. After a first period pin in the quarterfinals, Kesterson dropped an 11-9 decision against Kassidy Fiala of Council Bluffs in the semifinals. Kesterson was able to secure a second period pin over Mary Bowman of Logan-Magnolia in the third-place match.

Madison Hensley also competed for the Warriors, but lost all three of her matches in the 170 gold bracket.

Southwest Iowa travels to Griswold along with the boys for a dual Tuesday.

