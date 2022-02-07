Scamman advances to district wrestling

LEON – Shenandoah freshman Cole Scamman won a thrilling semifinal match Saturday, Feb. 5, at a Class 2A sectional tournament at Central Decatur High School to advance to the district tournament.

There were eight Mustangs in the Class 2A Sectional 3 field and only Scamman was able to finish in the top two to extend his season. He’ll advance to the Class 2A District 2 tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, at Glenwood.

Scamman was named a Standout Athlete for his performance.

“I’m proud of myself,” Scamman said on being a district qualifier. “I really wish some of my teammates could have made it too, but I’m proud of myself for beating a kid I haven’t beaten a lot.”

Scamman’s semifinal match came against Creston’s Brandon Briley at 126 pounds, an opponent who beat Scamman multiple times this season. Scamman led 3-2 after two periods, but the last two minutes were back and forth with tons of action with Scamman securing a takedown in the final seconds for a 10-8 win.

“It was really intense,” Scamman said. “I thought I was down, but I looked up and it was 8-8. He took a shot and I just got around him.”

Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said they were working on how to beat Briley all week.

“We did all the things we should,” McGinnis said. “We watched film and we practiced to win that match. It came down to the end and it was an exciting match. I’m proud of Cole. He has it in him to be in most matches and has that thing you want to attack at the end and get the win.”

Scamman lost by fall in the final to Atlantic’s Ethan Follmann, but with Briley winning the third place match, Scamman advanced.

Shenandoah finished fifth in the team standings with 80 points. Atlantic and Creston had 10 district qualifiers each with Atlantic winning the team title with 263 points. Creston finished with 238.

Clarinda was third with 177 points and five district qualifiers. Clarke took fourth with 113 points and one district qualifier. Central Decatur also had one district qualifier and scored 66 points.

Scamman will wrestle Glenwood’s Matthew Beem in a district semifinal. Follmann and Harlan’s Luke Freund are also in the field with the top two advancing to state.

“Cole has (Beem from Glenwood) and he’s a tough matchup,” McGinnis said. “We have seen him before. We’ll come into the week, train and watch film. It will be tough, but we’ll wrestle our best and see what happens.”

There were five other Mustangs who lost in the semifinals. Jayden Dickerson was the only one who was able to bounce back for third place.

Dickerson bumped up to 170 pounds for the postseason and had to wrestle a quarterfinal, beating Central Decatur’s Odin Rivera 10-0. Dickerson lost 9-5 to Creston’s Kaden Street in the semifinal. Dickerson was down 4-2 after two periods, and couldn’t secure the points needed to move on. Dickerson came back and pinned Clarinda’s Dominick Polsley in the third place match, but Street lost in the final, ending Dickerson’s season.

Davin Holste, Jade Spangler, Owen Laughlin and Logan Dickerson all finished fourth in their weight class for Shenandoah.

Holste and Spangler won quarterfinal matches to get into the semifinals with Holste pinning Clarinda’s Ryan Skerpiski in the first period at 113 and Spangler earning a 19-6 major decision over Clarke’s Alexander Shinn at 132. Holste and Spangler both lost by fall in the first period of their semifinal matches and then lost again in the final, Holste by fall and Spangler in a 13-2 major decision.

Laughlin and Logan Dickerson both started in the semifinals, but had their seasons end with two losses. Laughlin lost 9-0 to Creston’s Triston Barncastle in the semifinals and then lost by fall in the third place match. Both of Dickerson’s losses were by fall.

“We knew it would be a tough day,” McGinnis said. “We worked hard and tried to put ourselves in the right spot and sometimes it worked but it was a tough day. We’ll chalk it up to a learning experience and move on.”

Logan Dickerson was the only senior in the program and McGinnis said he’ll be missed.

“Logan has been awesome about getting the guys going in practice and he’s been a good leader for us,” McGinnis said. “He’s been around for a while and I’m proud to have had him in our room and proud of everything he has done for us.”

There were two other Mustangs in the field. Brody Cullin finished fifth at 138. He lost by fall in the quarterfinals and that was it for him in a five-athlete bracket. Ethan Richardson lost his quarterfinal match by fall at 220, and then lost by fall in the fifth place match for a sixth place sectional finish.

Besides the one senior, the other seven Mustangs who competed Saturday have at least two years left and will hope to build on a big step forward for Shenandoah wrestling this winter.

“These guys will get to build off of what we did this year,” McGinnis said, “and that starts in the offseason, being athletes and being in the weight room. It’s about becoming better all-around and then we can build on that and see where we go.”