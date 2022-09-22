Schedule released for Corner Volleyball Tournament

The Sidney Cowgirls are the top seed in next week’s Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament.

The Essex Trojanettes are seeded sixth and will start play Monday at East Mills in a first round match. The tournament schedule was released Wednesday, Sept. 21, by the conference.

Sidney doesn’t have to play a first-round match and will open tournament play Tuesday in a semifinal against the winner of Monday’s Griswold/Fremont-Mills match.

Sidney’s semifinal is the third match of a tripleheader Tuesday in Sidney. A consolation match between the two highest seeds of Monday’s losing teams starts the day at 4:30, followed by the two semifinals.

Fremont-Mills is hosting the finals Thursday, Sept. 29. The two semifinal losers meet for third place at 5:30, followed by the championship match at around 7.

The full conference tournament schedule is below.

Monday, Sept. 26

Quarterfinal: Essex at East Mills – 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Fremont-Mills vs. Griswold (at Stanton) – 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Hamburg at Stanton – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Consolation: Highest remaining seed vs. Second highest remaining seed of Monday’s losing teams (at Sidney) – 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal: East Mills/Essex winner vs. Stanton/Hamburg winner (at Sidney) – 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal: Griswold/Fremont-Mills winner at Sidney – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Consolation: Semifinal losers (at Fremont-Mills) – 5:30 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners (at Fremont-Mills) – 7 p.m.