Schlachter unbeaten in Mustangs' regular season finale

Josh Schuster, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Josh Schuster delivers a backhand shot during the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Monday, May 2.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah boys tennis team completed the regular season with a 7-2 home loss to Denison Friday, May 6.

Paul Schlachter won both of his matches for Shenandoah. He beat Braden Curnyn 10-1 at number four singles and Schlachter teamed up with Dylan Gray for a 10-0 win over Curnyn and Gavin Hipnar at number three doubles.

Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence lost 10-2 to Colin Reis at number one singles. Josh Schuster had the closest loss of the day for the Mustangs, a 10-6 setback against Carson Seuntjens at number two. Eli Schuster took a 10-4 loss to Harrison Dahm at number three singles. Dylan Gray lost 10-2 to Wyatt Johnson at number five and Drew Morelock fell 10-5 to Hipnar at number six.

In doubles, the Schuster brothers were together at number one and took a 10-4 loss to Reis and Dahm. Lawrence and Morelock teamed up at number two for the Mustangs and lost 10-0 to Seuntjens and Johnson.

Shenandoah ends the regular season with a 6-3 dual record.

