Shenandoah’s track and field teams set two school records and Sidney set one Monday, May 8, at the Fremont-Mills Last Chance Relays.

In the final meet before the postseason, Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin broke his own discus school record with a best throw of 169 feet, 9.5 inches. Additionally, the Shenandoah girls shuttle hurdle relay team of Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf and Chloe Denton set a new program mark at 1 minute, 8.62 seconds.

Sidney’s Paycee Holmes took down her own long jump record with a best jump of 17-1.75.

The Shenandoah boys finished third in the 10-team field with 94 points. Woodbine’s 126 points won the meet, while East Mills finished second with 107. Sidney was sixth with 57 points, while Essex scored 10 points to finish ninth.

The Fremont-Mills girls rolled to the team title with 156 points. Shenandoah finished fifth in the nine-team field with 55 points. Sidney was eighth with 25 points and Essex ninth with 14.

While many of Shenandoah’s state-hopefuls had a limited schedule Monday, Laughlin took part in both throwing events and won both, setting the new discus mark and also taking the shot put title with a best throw of 49-3. Kemper Long also placed in both events for the Mustangs. He was fifth in the discus at 129-3 and sixth in the shot put at 39-8.

Alex Razee won the 200-meter dash for the Mustangs in 23.20, while Hunter Dukes finished second in the 100 at 11.64. Dukes and Razee were joined by Cole Graham and Tysen Shaw in the winning 4x100 meter relay in 45.51.

Titus Steng added wins in the 100, 200 and 400 meter wheelchair events, finishing the 100 in 22.43, the 200 in 42.90 and the 400 in 1:26.92.

Matthew Moutray ran to third place in the 400 hurdles for Shenandoah in 1:04.87. Hunter Swank was fifth in the same event at 1:08.81. Dalton Kellogg and Dylan Kellogg finished fourth and sixth in the 3,200 meter run in 12:02.96 and 12:13.82. Rafe Rodewald was fifth in the 1,600 in 5:31.54 and Damien Little Thunder sixth in the 800 in 2:28.93.

The Mustangs added a runner-up finish in the 4x800 relay with Rodewald, Little Thunder, Braden Mick and Tyler Babe in 10:13.97. They were also third in the 4x200 and 800 medley relays. The medley team of Xavier Martin, Treyten Foster, Ben Labrum and Ayden Johnson finished in 1:45.91, while the 4x200 team of Martin, Shaw, Zane McManis and Graham completed the distance in 1:39.32.

The Cowboys were led by a 400-meter dash win from Will Bryant in 53.13 and a high jump victory from Aiden Stenzel at 5-8. Andreas Buttry added a runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter run in 5:17.

The Cowboys were also second in the 4x200 and 800 medley relays. The 4x200 team of Ethan Peters, Michael Hensley, Braedon Godfread and Tate Mount finished in 1:39.17, while the medley team of Peters, Godfread, Kolt Payne and Hensley crossed the line in 1:43.89.

Sidney was also third in the 4x100 with Peters, Godfread, Hensley and Bryant in 46.79 and fourth in the 4x400, with Payne, Hensley, Mount and Bryant in 3:52.06.

Mason Dovel also finished sixth in the discus for Sidney at 115-7.

Essex’s points came in the field with Isaiah Sholes finishing second in the high jump at 5-4 and Ashon Kline fifth in the long jump at 16-4.75.

Shenandoah’s school-record breaking shuttle hurdle girls team only finished third behind Fremont-Mills and Stanton. The Fillies won the 4x100 relay with Lynnae Green, Denton, Rogers and Lantz in 52.52.

Hailey Egbert and Aliyah Parker gave the Fillies individual event wins. Egbert won the 3,000 in 12:04.14 and Parker the shot put in 35.7-5. Green was second in the shot put at 35-4.75. Parker added a sixth-place mark in the discus at 85-10.

Also for Shenandoah, Irrys Humphrey finished fourth in the 100 in 14.28 and fifth in the long jump at 14-1.25. Abby Dumler brought home fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:23.47 and Burdorf was sixth in the 200 at 30.50.

Sidney’s Holmes was joined in the winner’s circle by teammate Lilly Peters and her discus throw of 118-4. Alyssa Melvin added a sixth-place mark in the long jump at 13-10.25. Two Cowgirl relays finished fifth.

Riley King had a strong night for Essex, finishing second in the 3,000 in 13:22.21 and third in the 1,500 in 5:51.27.

Shenandoah travels to Central Decatur Thursday for a Class 2A state qualifying meet, while Essex and Sidney are at Southwest Valley for a Class 1A meet.

Full Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney Results (Top 6 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 5. Shenandoah 55; 8. Sidney 25; 9. Essex 14.

100-meter dash: 4. Irrys Humphrey, Shenandoah 14.28; Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 14.47; Macey Graham, Sidney 14.83; Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 15.35; Mariska Kirchert, Essex 15.44; Addy Haning, Sidney 15.91.

200-meter dash: 6. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 30.50; Macey Graham, Sidney 31.30; Rylynne Gammell, Shenandoah 33.11; Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 33.55; Alex King, Essex 36.91.

400-meter dash: Rylynne Gammell, Shenandoah 1:14.40.

800-meter run: Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 2:59.18; Kylie Valdez, Essex 3:00.52.

1,500-meter run: 3. Riley King, Essex 5:51.27.

3,000-meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 12:04.14; 2. Riley King, Essex 13:22.21.

100-meter hurdles: Abbey Dumler, Shenandoah 19.42; Alex King, Essex 23.24.

400-meter hurdles: 5. Abbey Dumler, Shenandoah 1:23.47.

High jump: Kate Lantz, Shenandoah No height.

Long jump: 1. Paycee Holmes, Sidney 17-1.75; 5. Irrys Humphrey, Shenandoah 14-1.25; 6. Alyssa Melvin, Sidney 13-10.25; Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 11-1.75.

Shot put: 1. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 35-7.5; 2. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 35-4.75; Lilly Peters, Sidney 31-7.5; Kaelyn Surrell, Sidney 25-4.5.

Discus: 1. Lilly Peters, Sidney 118-4; 6. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 85-10; Kaelyn Surrell, Sidney 73-4; Tori Burns, Essex 55-8.5.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton, Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz) 52.52; 5. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Alyssa Melvin, Addy Haning, Paycee Holmes) 55.06.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Macey Graham, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning) 1:58.32.

800-meter medley relay: 6. Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Abbey Dumler, Adrianne Moore, Mallory Dickerson) 2:14.63; Essex (Cindy Swain, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Kylie Valdez) 2:15.67.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:08.62.

Boys

Team scoring: 3. Shenandoah 94; 6. Sidney 57; 9. Essex 10.

100-meter dash: 2. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 11.64; River Smithhisler, Shenandoah 13.13; Chace Wallace, Sidney 13.41; Ashon Kline, Essex 13.41; Isaiah Sholes, Essex 13.48; Austin Lang, Sidney 13.81; Tyler Babe, Shenandoah 14.21; Cooper O’Brien, Shenandoah 15.64.

100-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 22.43.

200-meter dash: 1. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 23.20; Treyvein Thompson, Shenandoah 27.41; Ashon Kline, Essex 27.83; Austin Lang, Sidney 28.46; Isaiah Sholes, Essex 28.84; Vincent Ford, Shenandoah 29.32; Cooper O’Brien, Shenandoah 32.82.

200-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 42.90.

400-meter dash: 1. Will Bryant, Sidney 53.13; Ashon Kline, Essex 1:04.14; Vincent Ford, Shenandoah 1:07.94; Isaiah Sholes, Essex 1:11.65.

400-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 1:26.92.

800-meter run: 6. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 2:28.93; Wyatt Baldwin, Shenandoah 2:52.37; Keaton Anderson, Essex 3:29.27.

1,600-meter run: 2. Andreas Buttry, Sidney 5:17.00; 5. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 5:31.54; Wyatt Baldwin, Shenandoah 6:47.84; Keaton Anderson, Essex 6:59.91.

3,200-meter run: 4. Dalton Kellogg, Shenandoah 12:02.96; 6. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 12:13.82; Keaton Anderson, Essex 16:32.75.

400-meter hurdles: 3. Matthew Moutray, Shenandoah 1:04.87; 5. Hunter Swank, Shenandoah 1:08.81.

High jump: 1. Aiden Stenzel, Sidney 5-8; 2. Isaiah Sholes, Essex 5-4; 5. Treyvein Thompson, Shenandoah 5-0.

Long jump: 5. Ashon Kline, Essex 16-4.75; Hunter Swank, Shenandoah 16-2.5; Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 14-3; Cash Seaman, Essex 10-10.

Shot put: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 49-3; 6. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 39-8; Tony Racine, Essex 39-6.5; Beau Sample, Shenandoah 37-6; Mason Dovel, Sidney 34-2.5; Nik Peters, Sidney 33-0; Cash Seaman, Essex 32-11; Damien Aradanas, Essex 26-2.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 169-9.5; 5. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 129-3; 6. Mason Dovel, Sidney 115-7; Nik Peters, Sidney 112-0; Beau Sample, Shenandoah 103-6; Tony Racine, Essex 91-8; Owen Nokes, Shenandoah 84-1; Damien Aradanas, Essex 69-8.5.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Tysen Shaw) 45.51; 3. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 46.79; Sidney (Aiden Stenzel, Philip Gardner, Cade Smith, Chace Wallace) 50.64; Shenandoah (Cooper O’Brien, Vincent Ford, Owen Nokes, Beau Sample) 56.19.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Michael Hensley, Braedon Godfread, Tate Mount) 1:39.17; 3. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Tysen Shaw, Zane McManis, Cole Graham) 1:39.32; Shenandoah (Treyten Foster, River Smithhisler, Treyvein Thompson, Hunter Swank) 1:43.41; Sidney (Philip Gardner, Chace Wallace, Aiden Stenzel, Cade Smith) 1:49.69.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Kolt Payne, Michael Hensley, Tate Mount, Will Bryant) 3:52.06; Shenandoah (Braden Mick, Dalton Kellogg, Tyler Babe, Dylan Kellogg) 4:10.85.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Damien Little Thunder, Braden Mick, Tyler Babe) 10:13.97.

800-meter medley relay: 2. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Kolt Payne, Michael Hensley) 1:43.89; 3. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Treyten Foster, Ben Labrum, Ayden Johnson) 1:45.91.

1,600-meter medley relay: 4. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Ayden Johnson, Zane McManis, Braden Mick) 4:12.56; 5. Sidney (Aiden Stenzel, Kolt Payne, Flynt Bell, Andreas Buttry) 4:16.16.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Matthew Moutray, Hunter Swank) 1:14.81.