Sears looks back on 24 impactful years on Sidney sideline

“The 2012 team went 10-1 and won the district title,” Sears said. “We beat Fremont-Mills 31-30 and they were coming off a state title. We had a good group with Noah McKeever and Mason Sheldon. It was a big game. We were both in the top five. They jumped ahead 14-0, but we came back. They had the ball first down at the six yard line with less than 30 seconds left. They ran four plays and we kept them out of the end zone. (Fremont-Mills head coach) Jeremy (Christiansen) chose not to kick a field goal on fourth down at the two with two seconds left. They went for it and McKeever came off the corner, he wasn’t supposed to, but he sniffed it out and stormed the field. It was fun.”

The Cowboys qualified for the postseason again in 2013 and 2014, losing to Glidden-Ralston and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the first round, and then qualified again in 2017, a team that again ran the table until a quarterfinal loss.

“The 2017 team had Bryson Duncan, Cameron Whitehead and Sergio Rodriguez and we won the district title,” Sears said. “We beat a good Woodbine team in a quagmire and then lost to F-M in the quarterfinals after beating them in the regular season. I think the magnitude of that game got to the kids and the coaches.”

Sears said another great memory that occurred around that same time was coaching his son, Jaden, who was a junior on the 2017 team.