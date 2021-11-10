Sears looks back on 24 impactful years on Sidney sideline

Sidney’s football coach for the last 24 seasons has called it a career.
Donnie Sears said the decision was made in June that the 2021 season would be his last on the sidelines. Sears said health concerns that doctors believe are stress related is the reason for the departure.
“There is nothing seriously wrong,” Sears said. “It’s a culmination of when you’re passionate about something and also a perfectionist at heart and you worry, it’s a horrible combination.”
Sears will stay on as head girls and boys track and field coach and continue to teach K-8 physical education as well as eighth grade leadership and ninth grade health at the school.
Sears led the Cowboys to 127 wins over the past 24 seasons and nine playoff appearances. The Cowboys won two playoff games in those nine appearances, a 42-28 victory over Woodbine in 2012 and a 50-12 win over Lenox in 2017. The win in 2017 put the Cowboys into the only state quarterfinal of Sears’ tenure, where they lost to a Fremont-Mills team they had beaten in the regular season.
Sears took over the program in 1998, just a few years after Sidney and Hamburg’s football sharing agreement ended.
“I was given a golden opportunity,” Sears said about the start of his head coaching career. “(Long-time coach) Roger Eitzmann was about where I am now in my career where it was time to step aside, but he wanted to stay on as an assistant. We had Mark Graham too, but they put me in charge, but it was a three man operation. It was a great opportunity for me.”
The Cowboys hadn’t won many games the few years before Sears took over, but were .500 or better each of his first seven seasons. He said that first game was a memorable one even though the Cowboys fell a little short.
“We lost 13-12 to Rock Port,” Sears remembers. “They were a powerhouse at the time and we were coming off a couple seasons where we hadn’t won a lot and didn’t really know what we had. We lost 13-12 and had the ball at midfield at the end. It was a loss, but it was memorable and one I’ll always take with me.”
Sidney’s first losing season under Sears came in 2005, but the next year -- with many of the same kids --the Cowboys bounced back and gave Sears his first playoff appearance.
“We went 8-1 and made the playoffs,” Sears said. “We knew we had talent (the year before), but things didn’t gel for whatever reason. We had a first year starter at quarterback, a sophomore, and some other new starters but it just didn’t work out. We got a lot smarter in the next three to four months and we made the playoffs and got beat by Adair-Casey in the coldest game I ever coached in. It was crazy cold, but it was fun because it was our first playoff appearance.”
The Cowboys qualified for the playoffs again in 2007 and then in 2009, losing to Stanton and then CAM. They were back in the postseason in 2011, losing to Glidden-Ralston in the first round, and then in 2012 the Cowboys won a playoff game, beating Woodbine by two scores before falling to Glidden-Ralston in the second round. Sears said that 2012 team was a good one.
“The 2012 team went 10-1 and won the district title,” Sears said. “We beat Fremont-Mills 31-30 and they were coming off a state title. We had a good group with Noah McKeever and Mason Sheldon. It was a big game. We were both in the top five. They jumped ahead 14-0, but we came back. They had the ball first down at the six yard line with less than 30 seconds left. They ran four plays and we kept them out of the end zone. (Fremont-Mills head coach) Jeremy (Christiansen) chose not to kick a field goal on fourth down at the two with two seconds left. They went for it and McKeever came off the corner, he wasn’t supposed to, but he sniffed it out and stormed the field. It was fun.”
The Cowboys qualified for the postseason again in 2013 and 2014, losing to Glidden-Ralston and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the first round, and then qualified again in 2017, a team that again ran the table until a quarterfinal loss.
“The 2017 team had Bryson Duncan, Cameron Whitehead and Sergio Rodriguez and we won the district title,” Sears said. “We beat a good Woodbine team in a quagmire and then lost to F-M in the quarterfinals after beating them in the regular season. I think the magnitude of that game got to the kids and the coaches.”
Sears said another great memory that occurred around that same time was coaching his son, Jaden, who was a junior on the 2017 team.
“He was an all-Western Iowa defensive back,” Sears said. “He got to be quarterback as a senior and won the Ed Thomas Character Award. Those are experiences you lay at bed at night and know you’re pretty lucky. I was going to give up coaching when he entered (high school), because I didn’t want to put him through the ‘coach’s kid’ label, especially with him playing quarterback through youth and junior high. He was a manager (before high school) and came to me and said ‘I watched you coach everybody else’s son, can you stay and coach me?’”
Jaden’s senior year in 2018 would be Donnie’s final winning season as the Cowboys finished 5-4. They won just three total games over the last three seasons, the final two of which came playing 11-man football after playing the 8-man game for nearly two decades. Coach Sears said the recent struggles made it a little tougher to give up the position now.
“When I started, we jumped in and got lucky and then when you leave you wonder is the program better or worse than when I took over,” Sears said. “That’s part of why I stayed the last couple years. I thought about giving it up when we went 11-man, but have always said if you’re willing to walk tall when you’re winning, you better be able to stand up tall when you’re losing.”
Sears has had a few coaches alongside him over the years that he said have been great, starting with Eitzmann and Graham those first few years, who Sears said were great mentors. He mentioned Dan Crecelius and then got into some of the guys that are still on staff in Erik Grudle and Shawn Thompson. Luke Buttry and Aaron Lang have come on staff more recently and Dustin Sheldon was there as well until giving it up when he took over as head softball coach for Sidney.
“It’s been a good combination of guys that turned out to be some of my best friends,” Sears said. “They have all been extremely invaluable and I can’t say thanks enough to any of them.”
Sears and wife Kelly figured out recently that he had conducted more than 1,400 practices during his time as head coach and didn’t miss one.
“There wasn’t a day I didn’t want to go down there,” Sears said. “Every day I wanted to walk down that hill (to the field). There would be days I would be in a bad mood, but as soon as I got down there with the kids I was in a better mood. There is something about talking and working football.”
Sears knows he’ll miss it when football season comes around again, but plans to completely step away from the program. He hopes he’ll be remembered not necessarily as a good coach, but one who made an impact on the kids.
“I have always said I never coached for an impression because impressions change,” Sears said. “You can call a good play or go 10-1 and there’s an impression you’re a good coach. Or you can go 1-7 or call a play that doesn’t work and there’s the impression you’re a bad coach. I don’t do impressions. I try to leave an impact of some kind and try to teach (the kids) things and how to win with class and come up short with class, do the things you’re supposed to do off the field and try to make them a better person. I hoped to leave an impact.”