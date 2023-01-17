Season best mark for Mustang bowling in loss to St. Albert

The Shenandoah bowling teams left Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs Monday, Jan. 16, with a pair of losses to St. Albert.

The Mustangs broke 3,000 for the first time this season, but lost 3,347 to 3,054. The Shenandoah girls finished with a pin count of 2,268, falling to St. Albert’s 2,565.

In the boys match, Gunner Steiner led the way for the Mustangs as he rolled two games above 200. Steiner opened with a 247, the high game of the day for Shenandoah. He closed with a 205 for a 452 series.

Evan White of St. Albert earned high game and high series honors with a 279 opener and a 492 series.

Dalton Athen was also above 200 twice for the Mustangs, rolling a 210 first game and then a 222 second game for a 432 series. Alex Razee’s 245 first game helped him roll a 423 series.

Zach Page was just shy of 200 twice with a 196 and a 198 and ended up fourth best on the team with a 394 series. Dylan Gray’s 363 and Seth Zwickel’s 349 completed Shenandoah’s lineup.

The Mustangs rolled a 990 baker series with a 218 opening game leading the way. They were at or above 200 in two additional baker games.

Taylor Davis led the Fillies with a 181 first game and a 185 second game for a 366 series. Her game scores were the two best on the team.

Bailey Secrest of St. Albert led the field with a 224 game and 405 series.

Courtney Hodge was next for the Fillies with a 329 series, led by a 179 second game. Peyton Athen rolled a 279 series and she was followed by a 275 from Emma Herr, a 270 from Jaylan Gray and Hannah Stearns’ 269.

The Fillies rolled a 749 baker series, with a 184 opener and 180 finale as their top two scores.

The Mustangs and Fillies are back on the lanes Monday when they match up with Creston in Atlantic.