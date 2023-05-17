The season ended for the Clarinda and Shenandoah boys golf teams Monday, May 15, at the Class 2A District Golf Tournament, held at the Carroll Country Club.

Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler tied for 11th overall with an 82, missing out on a state tournament berth by five strokes.

Clarinda had two athletes in the field. Kort Neal tied for 31st with a 91 and Caden Butt ended in 42nd with a score of 110.

Kuemper had three of the top four individuals in the field and won the team title with a 299. Van Meter and Des Moines Christian also advanced with a 331 and a 337. Kuemper’s Maverick Schwabe won the tournament by one stroke with a 72.

The Class 2A state golf tournament is scheduled for May 22-23 at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.