Season ends for Cowboy golf at district tournament

The excellent Sidney boys golf season came to an end one round earlier than expected Monday, May 16, at a Class 1A district tournament at Majestic Hills in Denison and hosted by Boyer Valley.

The Cowboys finished fifth in the team race with a 361, just six strokes behind runner-up Fremont-Mills in an incredibly tight race for the two qualifying spots for the state tournament.

Akron-Westfield and Fremont-Mills earned the two spots in the state field with a 353 and a 355. Boyer Valley finished third with a 359, Kingsley-Pierson fourth with a 360 and then the Cowboys with a 361. Gehlen Catholic was sixth with a 363 and Westwood seventh with a 367.

There was a three-way tie for the individual title and none of those athletes were on a qualifying team, meaning all three also advance to the state tournament. Mason Laven of Storm Lake St. Mary’s, Kingsley-Pierson’s Emerson Pratt and Cory Bantam of Woodbine all shot an 80.

Hayden Thompson and Kyle Beam led the Cowboys, each shooting an 86. Cole Jorgenson put up an 88 and Will Bryant completed the team score for Sidney with a 101.

Michael Hensley and Kellen Rose were also in the field for the Cowboys with Hensley finishing with a 105 and Rose a 118.

Beam and Jorgenson are the seniors in Sidney’s district lineup who exit the program.