Clarke pulled away from the Shenandoah girls basketball team just before halftime and kept the lead at double digits for much of the second half in a 58-44 Clarke win Saturday, Feb. 11, in the first round of the Class 3A Region 5 Tournament.

Lynnae Green scored 14 points and broke her own school record from earlier this season with 24 rebounds. Kassidy Stephens added 11 points and three steals as the Fillies ended their season with a 10-12 record.

Shenandoah trailed 12-11 after the first period, but the Indians outscored Shenandoah by 10 in the second quarter to lead 31-20 at halftime. Clarke led 44-32 after three quarters and grew the lead from there in the final eight minutes before Shenandoah gained a little ground near the end.

Chloe Denton contributed nine points and four rebounds for Shenandoah and Macey Finlay put in seven points, five rebounds and five assists. Caroline Rogers scored two points and Jenna Burdorf had one.

Five Clarke athletes combined to score the 58 points, with three Indians finishing in double figures.

The entire Shenandoah roster is set to return next season.