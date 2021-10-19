Season ends for Trojanette volleyball at F-M

Essex volleyball’s season came to a close with a 3-0 loss at Fremont-Mills Monday, Oct. 18, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament.

Game scores were 25-12, 25-13 and 25-8.

The loss ended Essex’s season at 4-19 while Fremont-Mills improved to 4-19 and advanced to a second-round regional match Wednesday, Oct. 20, at St. Albert.

Tori Burns led Essex’s offensive attack with three kills while Olivia Baker added two. Brooke Burns finished with six assists in setting up Essex’s offense.

Tori Burns also led the Essex defense with eight digs. Desi Glasgo added seven while Baker finished with three and Emma Barrett two. Baker and Brianne Johnson both finished with two blocks. Riley Jensen served two aces.

The Trojanettes return eight of the 10 athletes who played in Monday’s loss. Glasgo and Jensen are the two seniors who exit the program.