Season ends in regional opener for Fillies basketball

ATLANTIC – A couple Atlantic runs turned out to be too much for the Shenandoah girls basketball team in a 41-33 Trojan win in a Class 3A Region 7 first round tournament game Saturday, Feb. 12, at Atlantic High School.

Shenandoah’s season came to an end with a 10-12 record, while Atlantic improved to 9-13 with its third win of the season over the Fillies. The Trojans advanced to a regional semifinal Wednesday at state-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Atlantic’s first run came at the end of the first half as the Trojans scored the final six points and nine of the final 11 of the half to take a 19-10 lead into halftime.

Reese Spiegel connected on a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Fillies drew as close as four on two separate occasions nearing the halfway point of the third period, but an 8-0 Trojan run that included a pair of free throws to start the scoring in the fourth quarter put it away.

The Fillies made some outside shots late as they went to a full court man-to-man defense in the final eight minutes, but they couldn’t get any closer than the final margin.

“I thought the first half was good,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “I thought we played good defense. They made several 18-footers and we just didn’t make enough shots. We missed some bunnies and didn’t hit a (3-pointer). We felt good at halftime and came out and had a couple good runs, but the turnover bug hurt us, we got a little passive and they made us pay.”

Chloe Denton, Caroline Rogers and Macey Finlay all hit from outside in the fourth quarter, with Finlay’s triple cutting the Trojan lead to the final margin at the 1:42 mark. From there, Atlantic missed the front end of a one-and-one at the free throw line three times in a span of 68 seconds, but grabbed the offensive rebound on the first one and had the ball bounce off of a Shenandoah athlete out of bounds on another one.

“We got it to four a couple times,” Weinrich said. “We wanted to get the ball inside, but sometimes we forced it and we couldn’t find a happy medium (Saturday). We hit some 3s at the end, but it was too late. The kids fought hard all night. We didn’t lose because of lack of effort.”

Weinrich gave the Trojans credit for answering every Shenandoah run, including scoring six of the first eight points of the fourth quarter when his girls started pushing the tempo.

“We just wanted to change the pace a bit,” Weinrich said, “but they have a couple kids that are super athletic. Jada Jensen is one of the most athletic kids in the conference and it’s so hard to run and gun with her. We gave it our best and forced some turnovers, but we didn’t string enough together to make them pay.”

Ava Wolf scored 10 points in her final game in a Fillies uniform. Seven other athletes scored between two and five points. Rogers had five and Lynnae Green four. Jenna Burdorf joined Spiegel, Denton and Finlay with three points each. Allie Eveland added two points.

Full Shenandoah stats will be added here when available.

The season ended at 10-12 for a Fillies team that started 5-1 with wins over state-ranked teams in Underwood and Harlan.

“Winning is hard,” Weinrich said. “We won some games, especially early, that were really good wins. It was a hard season and for some reason the pieces didn’t fit together sometimes. We had four seniors and no juniors, That’s a lot of younger kids.”

Overall, there were six athletes that played in all or nearly every game this season that have at least two years left in the program.

Spiegel, Black, Wolf and Eveland are the four seniors who exit the program.

“Reese and Brooklen put in as much time as anyone we have ever had,” Weinrich said. “They have come a long way and started every game the last two years. Ava is one of the strongest players in the conference and is a tough matchup for a lot of people. Allie is super versatile and super long and always gave us good minutes.”