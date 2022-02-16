Season ends on cold night for Cowboy basketball

The Sidney Cowboys made just one of their 24 3-point attempts in a 37-31 loss to Bedford in the first round of the Class 1A District 14 Tournament Monday, Feb. 14, at East Mills High School.

Sidney’s season ended at 14-8 while Bedford improved to 12-10 and advanced to a district semifinal Thursday, back at East Mills, against the host Wolverines.

Sidney trailed 15-10 after the first quarter, but scored a total of just eight points over the middle two periods. Bedford didn’t score much more than that, but the Bulldog lead was 28-18 after three quarters.

Leading scorers Cole Jorgenson and Garett Phillips combined to miss all 15 of their 3-point attempts and shoot 7-30 from the field for Sidney. Jorgenson scored eight points and pulled down four rebounds. Phillips added six points.

Taylor McFail made the only Sidney 3-pointer and finished with nine points and four rebounds. Braedon Godfread, Conner Behrends, Grant Whitehead and Kyle Beam all scored two points. Behrends contributed seven rebounds, five assists and four steals while Godfread pulled down five rebounds and Beam ended with three steals.

The 14-8 season was a streaky one for the Cowboys with 13 of their wins coming in two separate streaks.

“Our shooting was streaky as well,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “That made it tough when we played teams just as good as us or better. Defensively, we were a lot better than I thought we would be. That helped us win some games when we were having an off night shooting.”

Four of Sidney’s five starters in the game and five of the eight athletes who saw time for the Cowboys are seniors. Overall, the Cowboys lose eight seniors in starters Phillips, Jorgenson, Behrends and Matthew Benedict, along with Beam, Jeryn Parmer, Jacob Hobbie and RJ Rost.

Larsen said it was a senior group that won 55 games in four years and Jorgenson broke the school record for career 3-pointers made with 170.

“The seniors have been a tremendous asset to our program,” Larsen said. “It’s the largest group of seniors I can remember. They kept a positive attitude all season and worked hard.”