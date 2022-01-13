 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Season high total for Fillies bowling at Red Oak Tournament

Emma Herr, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Emma Herr sends the ball toward the pins during the Fillies' home win over Red Oak Monday, Jan. 3. Herr's 185 was high game for the Fillies at the Red Oak Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Fillies finished second.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Both Shenandoah bowling teams earned runner-up finishes at the six-team Red Oak Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The Fillies put up a season high total of 2,248 pins, beating Lewis Central by 15, Creston by 36 and losing out to Harlan by 55. The Mustangs ended with a pin count of 2,648, well off of Lewis Central’s top score of 3,012. The Mustangs were 32 pins ahead of the Cyclones.

The Fillies had three athletes above a 300 series, led by Peyton Athen’s 338. Emma Herr added a 312, which included Shenandoah’s high game of 185. Hanah Pelster added a 303 series.

Taylor Davis fired a 284 series for the Fillies, Hannah Stearns a 275 and Tori McFarland a 273.

The Fillies ended the baker series with their best score of the day, a 177.

Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden was the individual champion in the girls field with a 214 high game and 407 series.

Treye Herr paced the attack for the Shenandoah boys with two games above 200. Herr opened with a 202 and followed with a 207 for a 409 series.

Lewis Central’s Kenny Mayberry had overall high game for the boys with a 257 and teammate Lucas McDaniel rolled a 453 series.

Dylan Gray was right at 200 in his second game for the Mustangs and was Shenandoah’s second best on the day with a 374 series score. Alex Razee added a 352, Gunner Steiner a 318 and Seth Zwickel a 287 to make up Shenandoah’s score in the individual games. Dalton Athen rolled a 282 series.

The Mustangs were at 170 or better in each of their five baker games, including a high game of 200 in the last.

Shenandoah comes home for the regular season finale Monday against St. Albert.

