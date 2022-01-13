Season high total for Fillies bowling at Red Oak Tournament

Both Shenandoah bowling teams earned runner-up finishes at the six-team Red Oak Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The Fillies put up a season high total of 2,248 pins, beating Lewis Central by 15, Creston by 36 and losing out to Harlan by 55. The Mustangs ended with a pin count of 2,648, well off of Lewis Central’s top score of 3,012. The Mustangs were 32 pins ahead of the Cyclones.

The Fillies had three athletes above a 300 series, led by Peyton Athen’s 338. Emma Herr added a 312, which included Shenandoah’s high game of 185. Hanah Pelster added a 303 series.

Taylor Davis fired a 284 series for the Fillies, Hannah Stearns a 275 and Tori McFarland a 273.

The Fillies ended the baker series with their best score of the day, a 177.

Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden was the individual champion in the girls field with a 214 high game and 407 series.

Treye Herr paced the attack for the Shenandoah boys with two games above 200. Herr opened with a 202 and followed with a 207 for a 409 series.

Lewis Central’s Kenny Mayberry had overall high game for the boys with a 257 and teammate Lucas McDaniel rolled a 453 series.

Dylan Gray was right at 200 in his second game for the Mustangs and was Shenandoah’s second best on the day with a 374 series score. Alex Razee added a 352, Gunner Steiner a 318 and Seth Zwickel a 287 to make up Shenandoah’s score in the individual games. Dalton Athen rolled a 282 series.

The Mustangs were at 170 or better in each of their five baker games, including a high game of 200 in the last.

Shenandoah comes home for the regular season finale Monday against St. Albert.